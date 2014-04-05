Distance Average Bands

A very assertive and easy-to-view indicator, which can be used in any financial asset.





This indicator aims to show moments when the average price deviation in relation to the average deviation exceeds the configured standard deviation.













Step 1: We measure the distance between the price and the average configured in the "MAPrice" parameter;





Step 2: We calculate the average "MADistancePeriod" of the distances measured in Step 1.





Step 3: We calculate the standard deviation "Deviation" from the mean found in Step 2.





Step 4: We mark the regions where the distance between the price and the mean exceeds the configured standard deviation.