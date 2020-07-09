Chart Linking

5

Are you a multipair / multitimeframe chartist ? If so, this tool is specially designed for you! Squeeze the most out of your charts!

This tool allows you to quickly link your charts into groups, so that you can quickly change the symbol / timeframe of all the selected charts at once. No need for visual panels or anything to clutter your chart space anymore! 

Sit back and take advantage of your keyboard when trading ! Use the Up / Down arrows to change the Symbol, and the Left / Right arrows to change the Timeframes. 


Video Chart Linking
Reviews 1
Mark Taylor
2481
Mark Taylor 2020.08.20 00:09 
 

Fixes one of the biggest missing functions of good old mt4.

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5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Mark Taylor
2481
Mark Taylor 2020.08.20 00:09 
 

Fixes one of the biggest missing functions of good old mt4.

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