Breakout Specialist
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 5
The tool is specialized in trading breakouts strategy, it is the easily way to trade breakouts.
Works on Strategy Tester too.
Usage:
1. Draw the two lines the price is ranging (consolidating).
2. Click on the "Trade-on=Breakout".
3. The EA will monitor for price breakouts of the drawn lines.
3. It will enter the trade automatically upon next confirmation candle.
Other features:
-- Either a fixed lot size or a dynamic calculated lot size based on risk percentage.
-- Configurable Take-Profit and Stop-loss.
-- Spread Protection, if spread is too high the system will skip the trade.
-- Hedge protection, and second trade is entered if breakout fails.
*Important, the hedge protection requires 5 times the initial lot-size.
For example, if the entry trade has 1.0 lot size, the hedge protection will enter 2nd trade with lot size 5.0.