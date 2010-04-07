Breakout Specialist

The tool is specialized in trading breakouts strategy, it is the easily way to trade breakouts.

Works on Strategy Tester too.

Usage:

1. Draw the two lines the price is ranging (consolidating).

2. Click on the "Trade-on=Breakout".

3. The EA will monitor for price breakouts of the drawn lines.

3. It will enter the trade automatically upon next confirmation candle.

Other features:

-- Either a fixed lot size or a dynamic calculated lot size based on risk percentage.

-- Configurable Take-Profit and Stop-loss.

-- Spread Protection, if spread is too high the system will skip the trade.

-- Hedge protection, and second trade is entered if breakout fails.

*Important, the hedge protection requires 5 times the initial lot-size.

For example, if the entry trade has 1.0 lot size, the hedge protection will enter 2nd trade with lot size 5.0.