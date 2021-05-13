Before Night
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.21
- Updated: 13 May 2021
- Activations: 5
This system takes advantage of the stagnant market during the Asian session. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.
LIVE signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1000351
Recommended timeframe is M5.
Minimum account balance: $50.
Default parameters are for EURUSD M5.
Set file: Friday trade off or Friday trade on
Settings:
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, pips.
- MaxSlippage - allows you to limit your exposure when your order is slipped by more than you're willing to accept.
- Start Hour - Start trading hour.
- End Hour - STOP trading hour.
- Fix Lot - Fix Lot of trade.
- Enable AutoLot - use automatic lot calculation.
- Risk - Adjust autolot size.
- Take Profit - take profit in pips (1 pip = 10 points for a 5-digit broker).
- Stop Loss - stop loss in pips.
- Order Comment - comment for EA's orders.
- Start Day & End Day - Monday=1,Friday=5.