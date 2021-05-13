Before Night

ONLY FOR EURCHF This strategy is using Bollinger Bands on the EURCHF timeframe M15. Simple things always work. The most important are the settings behind this strategy and that's my secret :D. I do NOT recommend changes on the default settings because those are the best I could find by testing and backtesting. If you really want to lose time trying different setting, go ahead, no problem, backtesting the strategy is free. This EA is tested and backtested in the most recent trading environment, p