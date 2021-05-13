Before Night

This system takes advantage of the stagnant market during the Asian session. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.

LIVE signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1000351

Recommended timeframe is M5.

Minimum account balance: $50.

Default parameters are for EURUSD M5.

Set file: Friday trade off  or   Friday trade on  

Settings:

  • MaxSpread maximum allowable spread, pips.
  • MaxSlippage - allows you to limit your exposure when your order is slipped by more than you're willing to accept.
  • Start Hour - Start trading hour.
  • End Hour - STOP trading hour.
  • Fix Lot - Fix Lot of trade.
  • Enable AutoLot - use automatic lot calculation.
  • Risk -  Adjust autolot size.
  • Take Profit - take profit in pips (1 pip = 10 points for a 5-digit broker).
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in pips.
  • Order Comment - comment for EA's orders.
  • Start Day & End Day - Monday=1,Friday=5.

 

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Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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