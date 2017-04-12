A High Frequency Trading System, which trades when the market is at very high volatility. It uses several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation in very short terms, open an order when a breakthrough takes place, and capture several pips instantly within a few seconds. Every pending order has a inherent stoploss, and every existed order has a trailing stop to preserve the capital.

P‌lease notice that the performance of the EA depends heavily on your choice of Broker and VPS.

I‌t is recommended to open an account at a true 5-digit ECN broker, which has the tightest spread, lowest trading cost and highest execution speed.

I‌t is recommended to rent a VPS at mql5.com nearest the Broker server to reduce the latency to 0~2 ms.

at mql5.com nearest the Broker server to reduce the latency to 0~2 ms. It is optimized to work with EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP .

. It is recommended to use the Sniper Scalper on M1 chart.‌

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008

Backtests: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog





Parameters