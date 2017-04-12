Sniper Scalper

2

A High Frequency Trading System, which trades when the market is at very high volatility. It uses several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation in very short terms, open an order when a breakthrough takes place, and capture several pips instantly within a few seconds. Every pending order has a inherent stoploss, and every existed order has a trailing stop to preserve the capital.

P‌lease notice that the performance of the EA depends heavily on your choice of Broker and VPS.

  • I‌t is recommended to open an account at a true 5-digit ECN broker, which has the tightest spread, lowest trading cost and highest execution speed.
  • I‌t is recommended to rent a VPS at mql5.com nearest the Broker server to reduce the latency to 0~2 ms.
  • It is optimized to work with EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP.
  • It is recommended to use the Sniper Scalper on M1 chart.‌

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008

Backtests: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog


Parameters

  • Lots - use fixed lot size
  • Risk - calculate the lot size dynamically as a fixed value of the capital , only works when the "Lots" is set to be 0
  • EA_Comment - place your personal comment
  • MAGIC - magic number, it is set for each currency pair by default
  • Max_Spread - maximum spread allowed to open an order
  • StopLoss - stoploss value of each order
  • Distance - the distance between the pending order price and market price
  • TrailStop - the trailing stop level of an existed order
  • TrailStop_Protection - if true, EA will start trailing stop only when the order has floating profit
  • Show_Info - turn on/off the info panel on the chart
  • Order_Expiration_Minute - if 0, pending order will not expire; if not 0, pending order will expire after Order_Expiration_Minute
  • Direction:
    • Both Sides: open order both following and against trend
    • Follow Trend: open order only following trend
    • Against Trend: open order only against trend
  • Auto_GMT_Offset - if true, when live trading, GMT_Offset will be automatically calculated by the EA. 
  • GMT_Offset - if Auto_GMT_Offset is true, it is automatically calculated.
  • Volatility_Strategy - if true, the EA will use the ordinary strategy 
  • News_Strategy - if true, the EA will use news strategy, placing orders to catch price fluctuation during news time. 
  • Use_Newsfilter - if true, news filter will be used.
  • NewsLink - please add below links to "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Advisors" → "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" to download News events.
  • Indent after Light News - time in minutes after the weak news for the EA to operate.
  • Indent before Light News - time in minutes before the weak news for the EA to operate.
  • Indent after Medium News - time in minutes after the medium news for the EA to operate.
  • Indent before Medium News - time in minutes before the medium news for the EA to operate.
  • Indent after Hard News - time in minutes after the strong news for the EA to operate.
  • Indent before Hard News - time in minutes before the strong news for the EA to operate.
  • Enable light news - enable downloading weak news.
  • Enable medium news - enable downloading medium news.
  • Enable hard news - enable downloading strong news.
  • Currency to display the news - list of all currencies, for which the news should be downloaded; If empty, currencies of the current symbol are used.
  • Draw lines on the chart - if true, draw lines of the news on the chart.
  • CloseAllinNews - enabling this option could close all opened trades in the news session.
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Daqiang Wei
53
Daqiang Wei 2017.07.22 14:51 
 

我的eurusd 点差是1.3 最高肯能会达到2.0 但是这个照默认设置跑起来 效果很差 so 这个EA最大支持多大的点差

ceromus
39
ceromus 2017.07.20 18:53 
 

EA seems to react to fast price movements and tries to rapidly scalp for profit but in the end it just wasnt profitable. I was using a vps and broker traders way. Best I could really get was about .5 ms with the vps.

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