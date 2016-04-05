Pivot point and RSI EA

This trading robot is based on a candlestick pattern and RSI indicator strategy. It looks for candles that have a small body relative to their shadows, indicating indecision in the market. It also checks if these candles are placed at the pivot point.  If the close of one of the next candles breaks the resistance line from below and the RSI is above the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a buy order. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the support line from above and the RSI is below the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a sell order. The robot has the ability to choose minimum size of upper shadow and bottom shadow of pivot candle base on percent of total candle size or specific pips, also you can choose maximum of pivot candle’s body size base on specific pips or ATR indicator.


The value of parameter is optimized for EURUSD M5, and profitable for CHFJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, AUDNZD in M5 time frame. 


If you want the parameter values or this robot to bo optimized on other currency pairs or time frames, just request.


The robot has the ability to choose martingale, break even, risk to reward and a fixed take profit and stoploss method for money management.


Parameters

ON_candle_shadow_base_on_pip: If True candle shadow is determined base on pips. If False candle shadow is determined base on percent of total size candle.

pivot_shadow_percent

pivot_min_per_upper_shadow_buy: Minimum percent (of total candle size) of pivot candle’s upper shadow for buy order. 

pivot_min_per_bottom_shadow_buy: Minimum percent (of total candle size) of pivot candle’s bottom shadow for buy order.

pivot_min_per_upper_shadow_sell: Minimum percent (of total candle size) of pivot candle’s upper shadow for sell order.

pivot_min_per_bottom_shadow_sell: Minimum percent (of total candle size) of pivot candle’s bottom shadow for sell order.


pivot_shadow_pip

pivot_min_pip_upper_shadow_buy: Minimum pips of pivot candle’s upper shadow for buy order.

pivot_min_pip_bottom_shadow_buy: Minimum pips of pivot candle’s bottom shadow for buy order.

pivot_min_pip_upper_shadow_sell: Minimum pips of pivot candle’s upper shadow for sell order.

pivot_min_pip_bottom_shadow_sell: Minimum pips of pivot candle’s bottom shadow for sell order.


body_size_mode

ON-max_body_size_based_on_ATR: If True maximum body size of pivot candle is determined base on ATR indicator. If False maximum body size is determined base on pips.

max_body_size_based_on_pip: If the last parameter is False, this parameter is determined maximum body size of pivot candle base on pips.

ATR_period: period of ATR indicator if you want determine body size of pivot candle base on ATR indicator.

coefficient_ATR: coefficient of ATR to determine the size of the pivot candle body.


General

end_candle_id_pivot: The number of candles which determine pivot candle.

end_candle_id_resistance_support: The number of candles which determine resistance or support line.

MA_RSI_period: Period of moving average of RSI.

RSI_period: Period of RSI.


Money_management

lot_size: volume of your order size.

fix_takeprofit_pip: Takeprofit  base on fix pips. (for when ON_fix_tp_vari_sl_mode or ON_fix_tp_fix_sl_mode is True)

fix_stoploss_pip: Stoploss base on fix pips. (for when ON_fix_tp_fix_sl_mode or ON_per_tp_fix_sl_mode is True)

takeprofit_percent_of_stoploss: Takeprofit is determined base on percent of stoploss. (for when ON_per_tp_fix_sl_mode or ON_per_tp_vari_sl_mode is True)

stoploss_offset: If stoploss not fix and determine base on high/low pivot candle +stoploss offset (pips)


martingle_mode

ON_martingle: If True, money management is determined base on martingle. 

multiply_on_profit: If a trade is profitable, this parameter shows number of times bigger to be the next lot size.

multiply_on_loss: If a trade loses, this parameter shows number of times bigger to be the next lot size.

reset_loss: after how many losses start over with the initial size.

reset_profit: after how many profit start over with the initial size.


various_mode (only one of the following option can be true)

ON_fix_tp_vari_sl_mode: If True takeprofit is determined base on fix pips and stoploss is determined base on high (for sell order) or low(for buy order) doji candle.(with counting offset)

ON_fix_tp_fix_sl_mode: If True takeprofit and stoploss are determined base on fix pips

ON_per_tp_fix_sl_mode: If True stoploss is determined base on fix pips and takeprofit is determined base on percent of stoploss.

ON_per_tp_vari_sl_mode: If True stoploss is determined base on high (for sell order) or low(for buy order) doji candle.(with counting offset) and takeprofit is determined base on percent of stoploss.


break_even_mode

ON_break_even: If True, this mode will be activated.

break_even_percent_of_tp: When a trade is "n" percent of take profit, the stoploss is moved to order price.

break_even_spread: break even point offset.

Recommended products
GA Classic RSI mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.5 (16)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.18 (11)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Experts
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
FREE
Mr Krabs Gold
Maher Matmati
Experts
Discover mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP , your ultra-optimized scalping EA designed to maximize profits while controlling risk: Key Features: Scalping & Hedging Strategy: Detects and exploits quick trend reversals with automatic hedging to limit drawdowns. Dynamic Kelly Sizing: Allocates optimal position size based on your past performance using an adjustable Kelly factor. Multi-Take Profit Tiers: Lock in gains in stages (50%, 33%, then the balance) as the move unfolds. Adaptive
FREE
Clock Trades EURUSD for MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades EURUSD is a free, limited version of Clock Trades , the smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.67 (6)
Experts
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline. Explore the full RENKO Golden Delta collection: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller     Set file Questions? Us
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Tomgoodcar Ivanka EA
Tanakon Khotmitr
Experts
Tomgoodcar Ivanka EA: User Manual Tomgoodcar Ivanka EA is an automated trading tool designed to assist with trade management. This EA utilizes a combination of Price Action analysis and a mathematical grid-based recovery system. Please note that this EA is a tool for executing your strategy and is not a guarantee of financial success. ️ Risk Warning (Please read carefully) Market Risks: Forex trading involves high volatility. The use of grid-based or Martingale strategies carries a significa
FREE
BitGameBot
Galin Vasilev
Experts
BitGame Bot is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on sigma-style trading logic. The robot is designed for XAUUSD / Gold and uses structured price movement, volatility and market deviation to search for trading opportunities according to predefined entry and risk-management rules. The system includes two trading modes: - Current mode - Alternative mode Both modes are designed for Gold trading. Users can test both presets in the Strategy Tester and choose the one that best matches their broker
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
TrendFollowMT Free
King Lok Leung
Experts
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Free version will only trade on buy signal and locked the initial Lot size (0.01). Paid v
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.57 (46)
Experts
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
PA Scoring Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Description (English) PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ️ Key Features Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade Profit locking with no SL rollback : start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping Va
FREE
MACD LevelTrader MT5
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader MT5   создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.  Важно   перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell              5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD +   SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестиру
FREE
Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD
Yuriy Kuzmin
Experts
Fully autonomous neural network Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Features real-time dynamic Self-Learning based on closed trades and a unique interactive AI training progress bar directly on your chart! Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD is a next-generation, high-tech trading robot engineered specifically for the highly volatile Gold market. The core of the EA utilizes a single-layer perceptron mathematical model paired with a Hyperbolic Tangent (MathTanh) activation function. The network is co
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.8 (5)
Experts
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small be
FREE
Envelopev1
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
1 hour EurUsd Strategy - tested over 16yrs Trading Logic:   Entry Condition : The EA opens a long position when the   Momentum Indicator   crosses the Level line downward. Momentum : A popular indicator that measures the speed or strength of price movements. When the momentum crosses the level line downward, it typically indicates a slowing of upward price movements and could suggest an impending change in market direction, signaling an opportunity to enter a long position before the price star
FREE
NexusXAUPro
Dian Mahardika
Experts
NexusXAUPro is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines multiple market conditions to identify potential trading opportunities, including trend direction, trend strength, volatility, Bollinger Band context, pullback behavior, price location, candle confirmation, probability analysis, and risk management . NexusXAUPro is designed to avoid relying on a single indicator. Instead, it evaluates several conditions before allowing a trade
Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Big candle breakout EA
Irvan Trias Putra
4.33 (3)
Experts
Big Candle Break Out is an expert advisor that uses a simple and effective trading strategy based on significant changes in volatility. The EA identifies support and resistance levels on the chart and looks for a candle that breaks through one of these levels with at least x volume. This can signal a shift in the market’s direction and provide a potential trading opportunity. The EA can trade both long and short positions depending on the direction of the break out and this expert has three mon
FREE
Three Bulls and Three Bears
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
3 Bulls and 3 Bears EA is an expert advisor that uses candlestick patterns and EMA indicator to trade the forex and crypto market with a grid system. The trading strategy of this expert advisor is based on the following logic: this expert buys or sells when a certain number of bear and bull candles with a specific body are formed. The expert advisor also uses a grid system to increase the profitability and reduce the risk of each trade. The grid system works by placing multiple orders at differ
Dynamic RS Indicator
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicators
This indicator automatically identifies and plots key support/resistance (S/R) levels on price charts using a hybrid algorithm combining fractal detection , price touch validation , and dynamic level managemen. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Support levels and Resistance levels are drawn in red . Fractal-Based Detection: Levels are identified based on fractal highs and lows. Efficient Memory Handling: The number of levels is limited to 100 to avoid clutter. Cleanup on Deletion: All
Volume Weighted RSI
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicators
The Volume-Weighted RSI (VW-RSI) is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI) with volume data to provide a more nuanced view of market conditions. By incorporating volume into the RSI calculation, the VW-RSI offers a unique perspective on price momentum, helping traders identify potential reversals, confirm trends, and filter out false signals. Below is a detailed explanation of the VW-RSI, its features, and why it stands out as a unique indi
A R M Pro Signal
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicators
Advanced BuySell Signals ATR Enhanced - Professional Trading Indicator Revolutionary Multi-Strategy Signal System with Real-Time Performance Analytics Transform your trading experience with this cutting-edge indicator that combines multiple proven technical analysis methods with advanced ATR-based risk management. Specially optimized for EURUSD H1 timeframe, this indicator delivers precise entry and exit signals with comprehensive performance tracking. Key Features & Advantages Mult
Bitcoin Multi Timeframe Pro
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically optimized for BTCUSD trading on the 1-hour timeframe. This EA combines the power of 7 advanced technical indicators across multiple timeframes (H1, H4, D1) to deliver consistent profitable trading signals. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Intelligence: Simultaneous analysis of H1, H4, and D1 timeframes Cross-timeframe signal confirmation system Advanced market sentiment calculation 7-Indicator
Multi Level Trading Dashboard
Irvan Trias Putra
Utilities
Multi-Level Trading Dashboard - Professional Market Analysis Tool Transform Your Trading Experience with Advanced Multi-Symbol Monitoring The Multi-Level Trading Dashboard is a sophisticated MetaTrader indicator that revolutionizes how you monitor and analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Built with professional traders in mind, this comprehensive tool combines real-time market data, technical analysis, and account management in one intuitive, Windows-style interface. Key Features
Lotus Candlestick EA
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
Lotus Candlestick EA - Professional Pattern Recognition Trading System Transform your trading with the most advanced candlestick pattern recognition EA featuring intelligent compound profit system that automatically scales your position sizes based on performance, turning consistent small wins into exponential growth. Core Features & Competitive Advantages Smart Pattern Recognition Engine 4 Professional Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Pin Bars, Th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review