Pivot point and RSI EA

This trading robot is based on a candlestick pattern and RSI indicator strategy. It looks for candles that have a small body relative to their shadows, indicating indecision in the market. It also checks if these candles are placed at the pivot point. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the resistance line from below and the RSI is above the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a buy order. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the support line from above and the RSI is below the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a sell order. The robot has the ability to choose minimum size of upper shadow and bottom shadow of pivot candle base on percent of total candle size or specific pips, also you can choose maximum of pivot candle’s body size base on specific pips or ATR indicator.



The value of parameter is optimized for EURUSD M5, and profitable for CHFJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, AUDNZD in M5 time frame.



If you want the parameter values or this robot to bo optimized on other currency pairs or time frames, just request.





The robot has the ability to choose martingale, break even, risk to reward and a fixed take profit and stoploss method for money management.





Parameters

ON_candle_shadow_base_on_pip: If True candle shadow is determined base on pips. If False candle shadow is determined base on percent of total size candle.

pivot_shadow_percent pivot_min_per_upper_shadow_buy: Minimum percent (of total candle size) of pivot candle’s upper shadow for buy order.

pivot_min_per_bottom_shadow_buy: Minimum percent (of total candle size) of pivot candle’s bottom shadow for buy order.

pivot_min_per_upper_shadow_sell: Minimum percent (of total candle size) of pivot candle’s upper shadow for sell order.

pivot_min_per_bottom_shadow_sell: Minimum percent (of total candle size) of pivot candle’s bottom shadow for sell order.



pivot_shadow_pip pivot_min_pip_upper_shadow_buy: Minimum pips of pivot candle’s upper shadow for buy order. pivot_min_pip_bottom_shadow_buy: Minimum pips of pivot candle’s bottom shadow for buy order. pivot_min_pip_upper_shadow_sell: Minimum pips of pivot candle’s upper shadow for sell order.

pivot_min_pip_bottom_shadow_sell: Minimum pips of pivot candle’s bottom shadow for sell order.



body_size_mode

ON-max_body_size_based_on_ATR: If True maximum body size of pivot candle is determined base on ATR indicator. If False maximum body size is determined base on pips.





max_body_size_based_on_pip: If the last parameter is False, this parameter is determined maximum body size of pivot candle base on pips.





ATR_period: period of ATR indicator if you want determine body size of pivot candle base on ATR indicator. coefficient_ATR: coefficient of ATR to determine the size of the pivot candle body.



General

end_candle_id_pivot: The number of candles which determine pivot candle.

end_candle_id_resistance_support: The number of candles which determine resistance or support line.

MA_RSI_period: Period of moving average of RSI.

RSI_period: Period of RSI.



Money_management

lot_size: volume of your order size.

fix_takeprofit_pip: Takeprofit base on fix pips. (for when ON_fix_tp_vari_sl_mode or ON_fix_tp_fix_sl_mode is True)

fix_stoploss_pip: Stoploss base on fix pips. (for when ON_fix_tp_fix_sl_mode or ON_per_tp_fix_sl_mode is True)

takeprofit_percent_of_stoploss: Takeprofit is determined base on percent of stoploss. (for when ON_per_tp_fix_sl_mode or ON_per_tp_vari_sl_mode is True)

stoploss_offset: If stoploss not fix and determine base on high/low pivot candle +stoploss offset (pips)



martingle_mode

ON_martingle: If True, money management is determined base on martingle.

multiply_on_profit: If a trade is profitable, this parameter shows number of times bigger to be the next lot size.

multiply_on_loss: If a trade loses, this parameter shows number of times bigger to be the next lot size.





reset_loss: after how many losses start over with the initial size.

reset_profit: after how many profit start over with the initial size.



various_mode (only one of the following option can be true)

ON_fix_tp_vari_sl_mode: If True takeprofit is determined base on fix pips and stoploss is determined base on high (for sell order) or low(for buy order) doji candle.(with counting offset)

ON_fix_tp_fix_sl_mode: If True takeprofit and stoploss are determined base on fix pips

ON_per_tp_fix_sl_mode: If True stoploss is determined base on fix pips and takeprofit is determined base on percent of stoploss.

ON_per_tp_vari_sl_mode: If True stoploss is determined base on high (for sell order) or low(for buy order) doji candle.(with counting offset) and takeprofit is determined base on percent of stoploss.



break_even_mode

ON_break_even: If True, this mode will be activated.

break_even_percent_of_tp: When a trade is "n" percent of take profit, the stoploss is moved to order price.

break_even_spread: break even point offset.



