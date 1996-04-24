Decision

The Decision indicator determines the long-term and short-term trend. The indicator allows you to examine in more detail the real and historical market trends! Shows the opening points of transactions for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend for: short-term and long-term periods. The analysis is based on the selected timeframe.

The indicator not only signals an immediate purchase or sale. It indicates a short-term and long-term trend. operations. The easiest way to use the indicator is to open a transaction in the direction of the existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, show how the market reacts to a particular news.
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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