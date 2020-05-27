TimePrice Free

Display the date, time and price according to the movement of the mouse cursor on the chart

This is useful for discretionary trading.

It is an indispensable tool for verifying and studying past market prices and trades.

Characteristic ● Date,Time and Price are displayed.

● The value follows the movement of the mouse.

● You can change the color of the text. Date,Time and Price are displayed.The value follows the movement of the mouse.You can change the color of the text.

Please refer to the video on youtube.

For MT5 only.