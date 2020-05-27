TimePrice Free

1

Display the date, time and price according to the movement of the mouse cursor on the chart

This is useful for discretionary trading.
It is an indispensable tool for verifying and studying past market prices and trades.

Characteristic

Date,Time and Price are displayed.
The value follows the movement of the mouse.
You can change the color of the text.

Please refer to the video on youtube.
For MT5 only.
Video TimePrice Free
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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TimePrice MT4
Du Zhi Shan Tian
Indicators
Display the date, time and price according to the movement of the mouse cursor on the chart This is useful for discretionary trading. It is an indispensable tool for verifying and studying past market prices and trades. Large and easy-to-read characters It is easy to see even if your eyesight is weak. Also, you can tell the date and price to YouTube and webinar viewers in an easy-to-understand manner. Characteristic Date,Time and Price are displayed. The value follows the movement of the mouse.
CandleStick MT4
Du Zhi Shan Tian
Indicators
What you can do with CandleStick CandleStick is a useful indicator for doing MTF analysis. This indicator displays the CandleStick of another time frame on the chart . By understanding the information in multiple time charts at the same time, it is easier to understand the overall market view. It is also a useful tool for validating and studying past quotes and trades. There are similar products made by others, but I designed and developed it so that it is easy for me to use. Features of Candle
TimePrice MT5
Du Zhi Shan Tian
Indicators
Display the date, time and price according to the movement of the mouse cursor on the chart This is useful for discretionary trading. It is an indispensable tool for verifying and studying past market prices and trades. Large and easy-to-read characters It is easy to see even if your eyesight is weak. Also, you can tell the date and price to YouTube and webinar viewers in an easy-to-understand manner. Characteristic Date,Time and Price are displayed. The value follows the movement of the mouse.
CandleStick MT5
Du Zhi Shan Tian
5 (1)
Indicators
What you can do with CandleStick CandleStick is a useful indicator for doing MTF analysis. This indicator displays the CandleStick of another time frame on the chart . By understanding the information in multiple time charts at the same time, it is easier to understand the overall market view. It is also a useful tool for validating and studying past quotes and trades. There are similar products made by others, but I designed and developed it so that it is easy for me to use. Features of Candle
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BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.02.21 09:56 
 

Time is wrong, and there is no option to change anything as of 7-16-25

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Du Zhi Shan Tian
1357
Reply from developer Du Zhi Shan Tian 2021.02.03 16:28
Спасибо
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