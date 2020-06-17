TimePrice MT5

Display the date, time and price according to the movement of the mouse cursor on the chart

This is useful for discretionary trading.
It is an indispensable tool for verifying and studying past market prices and trades.

Large and easy-to-read characters

It is easy to see even if your eyesight is weak.
Also, you can tell the date and price to YouTube and webinar viewers in an easy-to-understand manner.

Characteristic

●Date,Time and Price are displayed. The value follows the movement of the mouse.
●Display local time instead of server time.
●The time is displayed according to the time frame.
●Display symbols and time frames.
●You can change the color of the text, but not the font size.
●The display position can be selected with UPPER or LOWER.
●You can set the time difference every 30 minutes.

Release notes

●Version 1.01 (2021/08/27)
You can now set the time difference every 30 minutes.


 Please refer to the video on youtube.
 For MT5 only.

Video TimePrice MT5
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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TimePrice Free
Du Zhi Shan Tian
1 (1)
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Display the date, time and price according to the movement of the mouse cursor on the chart This is useful for discretionary trading. It is an indispensable tool for verifying and studying past market prices and trades. Characteristic Date,Time and Price are displayed. The value follows the movement of the mouse. You can change the color of the text. Please refer to the video on youtube. For MT5 only.
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TimePrice MT4
Du Zhi Shan Tian
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Display the date, time and price according to the movement of the mouse cursor on the chart This is useful for discretionary trading. It is an indispensable tool for verifying and studying past market prices and trades. Large and easy-to-read characters It is easy to see even if your eyesight is weak. Also, you can tell the date and price to YouTube and webinar viewers in an easy-to-understand manner. Characteristic Date,Time and Price are displayed. The value follows the movement of the mouse.
CandleStick MT4
Du Zhi Shan Tian
Indicators
What you can do with CandleStick CandleStick is a useful indicator for doing MTF analysis. This indicator displays the CandleStick of another time frame on the chart . By understanding the information in multiple time charts at the same time, it is easier to understand the overall market view. It is also a useful tool for validating and studying past quotes and trades. There are similar products made by others, but I designed and developed it so that it is easy for me to use. Features of Candle
CandleStick MT5
Du Zhi Shan Tian
5 (1)
Indicators
What you can do with CandleStick CandleStick is a useful indicator for doing MTF analysis. This indicator displays the CandleStick of another time frame on the chart . By understanding the information in multiple time charts at the same time, it is easier to understand the overall market view. It is also a useful tool for validating and studying past quotes and trades. There are similar products made by others, but I designed and developed it so that it is easy for me to use. Features of Candle
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krisnara123
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krisnara123 2021.08.07 07:35 
 

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