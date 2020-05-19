The relative strength index (RSI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis that measures the magnitude of a recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions in the price of a stock or other asset. This instrument will scan every major and minor currency pairs on every timeframe to see if they’re overbought or oversold. After the information is displayed on the list simply select the signal and navigate it to the chart by pressing the “GO” button.The RSI Signal Scanner will open the chart and it will visualize the right time for entry by automatically scanning which timeframe has been selected. We have the ability to move the signals back in time to check and analyze. Also we can set the overbought/oversold levels, the RSI period and filter the signals for “Buy only”, “Sell only” or “Both”.