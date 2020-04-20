Swap Report
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.32
- Activations: 5
SWAP / 3x SWAP - Forex is usually charged a triple swap on Wednesday (midnight Wednesday to Thursday, 11:59 pm server time) and is paid because it is for three days at a time: Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Fees of some instruments (DAX30 and others) take 3 Swap on Friday. With our Swap Report Indicator, you get details of your current open and history closed positions in your trading account, helping you gauge your trading net profit or loss.