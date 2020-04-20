Swap Report

SWAP / 3x SWAP - Forex is usually charged a triple swap on Wednesday (midnight Wednesday to Thursday, 11:59 pm server time) and is paid because it is for three days at a time: Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Fees of some instruments (DAX30 and others) take 3 Swap on Friday. With our Swap Report Indicator, you get details of your current open and history closed positions in your trading account, helping you gauge your trading net profit or loss.
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DIMITAR ILCHEV
Indicators
A trading range takes place when a financial instrument (stocks, indices, bonds, commodities, Forex currencies or cryptocurrencies) oscillates between two upwards and downwards boundaries for a period of time. This Indicator tool help us to view range on the chart bar per bars, also set range in percent and get clean posicion.  Range trading works best in the absence of a trend. When the markets lack a clear direction, that’s when these consolidation periods settle in. Alternatively, more exper
ADX Signal Scanner
DIMITAR ILCHEV
Indicators
Average Directional Movement Index Technical Indicator (ADX) helps to determine if there is a price trend. It was developed and described in detail by Welles Wilder in his book "New concepts in technical trading systems". This ADX Signal Scanner will search in Market Watch for a good Entry Point on the chart on every Time frame interval. You can set it to view back shifted signals with custom ADX period, levels and more.
Draw History Orders
DIMITAR ILCHEV
Indicators
Often when we trade we want to look at our previous historical trades so we can analyze the situation and think about how can we proceed in the future. With this instrument we can visualize our previous buy and sell trades. After we load the indicator on our favourite chart we can go to the “Account History” section, right click and choose the whole history to take all the transactions from the server. Then we can select the things that we need to navigate through the chart. 
RSI Signal Scanner
DIMITAR ILCHEV
Indicators
The relative strength index (RSI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis that measures the magnitude of a recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions in the price of a stock or other asset. This instrument will scan every major and minor currency pairs on every timeframe to see if they’re overbought or oversold. After the information is displayed on the list simply select the signal and navigate it to the chart by pressing the “GO” button.The RSI Signal Scanner
Three Open Orders Percentage
DIMITAR ILCHEV
Utilities
Closing partial open orders is very tricky strategy and users usually want to make this after few intervals of time. This Script does the exact opposite with entry point partial opennig in the beginning. It help us when we need to open three market positions with selected order type and favorite lot size if you choose to trade with percentage lot size exposure like 40% for 1st, 30% for second, 30%. for the 3rd. You can customize it with Take Profit, Stop Loss and more parameters.
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