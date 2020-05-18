Draw History Orders
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Often when we trade we want to look at our previous historical trades so we can analyze the situation and think about how can we proceed in the future. With this instrument we can visualize our previous buy and sell trades. After we load the indicator on our favourite chart we can go to the “Account History” section, right click and choose the whole history to take all the transactions from the server. Then we can select the things that we need to navigate through the chart.