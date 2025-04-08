LinLit mq5 EURJPY

LinLit mq5 EURJPY is fully automated EA.

The input parameters are optimized for EURJPY - M15 time frame

We use Moving Averages Crossover, Moving Average and Money Flow Index indicators

EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies!

Full compliance with the FIFO method!

Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings.
  • Symbol: EURJPY.
  • Time Frame: M15.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 USD.


Parameters

  • Entry lot size: Initial lot size
  • Stop Loss: Stop Loss (pips)
  • Take Profit: Take Profit (pips)
  • Moving Averages Crossover: Indicator Settings
  • Moving Average: Indicator Settings
  • Money Flow Index: Indicator Settings
  • Magic Number: Magic Number


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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