LinLit mq5 EURJPY
- Experts
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- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 10
LinLit mq5 EURJPY is fully automated EA.
The input parameters are optimized for EURJPY - M15 time frame
We use Moving Averages Crossover, Moving Average and Money Flow Index indicators
EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies!
Full compliance with the FIFO method!
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings.
- Symbol: EURJPY.
- Time Frame: M15.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage
- Minimum Deposit: $200 USD.
Parameters
- Entry lot size: Initial lot size
- Stop Loss: Stop Loss (pips)
- Take Profit: Take Profit (pips)
- Moving Averages Crossover: Indicator Settings
- Moving Average: Indicator Settings
- Money Flow Index: Indicator Settings
- Magic Number: Magic Number