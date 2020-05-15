LinLit mq5 AUDCAD
- Experts
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- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 15 May 2020
- Activations: 10
LinLit mq5 AUDCAD is fully automated EA.
The input parameters are optimized for AUDCAD - M15 time frame, But can also work on other pairs, and CFD's and time frames
We use, Directional Indicators and Bollinger Bands indicators
EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies!
Full compliance with the FIFO method!
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings.
- Symbol: AUDCAD.
- Time Frame: M15.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage
- Minimum Deposit: $200 USD.
Parameters
- Entry lot size: Initial lot size
- Stop Loss: Stop Loss (pips)
- Take Profit: Take Profit (pips)
- Directional Indicators: Indicator Settings
- Bollinger Bands: Indicator Settings
- Magic Number: Magic Number