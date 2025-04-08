LinLit mq5 USDJPY
- Experts
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- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 10
LinLit mq5 USDJPY is fully automated EA.
The input parameters are optimized for USDJPY- M15 time frame
We use, Stochastic and Money Flow Index indicators
EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies!
Full compliance with the FIFO method!
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings.
- Symbol: USDJPY.
- Time Frame: M15.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage
- Minimum Deposit: $200 USD.
Parameters
- Entry lot size: Initial lot size
- Stop Loss: Stop Loss (pips)
- Take Profit: Take Profit (pips)
- Stochastic : Indicator Settings
- Money Flow Index: Indicator Settings
- Magic Number: Magic Number