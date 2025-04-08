LinLit mq5 USDJPY

LinLit mq5 USDJPY is fully automated EA.

The input parameters are optimized for USDJPY- M15 time frame

We use, Stochastic and Money Flow Index indicators

EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies!

Full compliance with the FIFO method!

Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings.
  • Symbol: USDJPY.
  • Time Frame: M15.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 USD.


Parameters

  • Entry lot size: Initial lot size
  • Stop Loss: Stop Loss (pips)
  • Take Profit: Take Profit (pips)
  • Stochastic : Indicator Settings
  • Money Flow Index: Indicator Settings
  • Magic Number: Magic Number


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