LinLit Mq5 EURUSD

LinLit mq5 EURUSD is fully automated EA.

The input parameters are optimized for EURUSD - M15 time frame, But can also work on other pairs, and CFD's and time frames

We use, Commodity Channel Index, Force Index and Standard Deviation indicators

EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies!

Full compliance with the FIFO method!

Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings.
  • Symbol: EURUSD.
  • Time Frame: M15.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 USD.


Parameters

  • Entry lot size: Initial lot size
  • Stop Loss: Stop Loss (pips)
  • Take Profit: Take Profit (pips)
  • Commodity Channel Index: Indicator Settings
  • Force Index: Indicator Settings
  • Standard Deviation: Indicator Settings
  • Magic Number: Magic Number


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