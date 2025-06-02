XP Moving Average MT5

XP Moving Average MT5 – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse

Master the markets with XP Moving Average MT5, the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 5. Whether you’re scalping, swing trading, or investing long-term, this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts. With AI-powered insights coming soon, XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades.

🔥 Why Choose XP Moving Average?

  • ✅ 9-in-1 Flexibility
    Seamlessly switch between:

    • Simple (SMA)

    • Exponential (EMA)

    • Smoothed (SMMA)

    • Linear Weighted (LWMA)

    • Double Exponential (DEMA)

    • Triple Exponential (TEMA)

    • Triangular (TMA)

    • T3 (T3MA)

    • Hull (HMA)

  • 🖥️ Interactive Dashboard
    Enjoy a sleek, colorful interface that displays real-time MA data and signals with dynamic visuals (new in version 1.2!)

  • 🔔 Real-Time Alerts
    Stay ahead with customizable arrows, sound alerts, mobile notifications, and email alerts—never miss a trading opportunity.

  • 🤖 Free Expert Advisor
    Get a free EA in the comments to automate trades using XP Moving Average—perfect for both beginners and pros.

  • 🧠 AI Integration (Coming Soon)
    Predictive trend analysis powered by machine learning to boost your trading accuracy.

⚙️ Input Settings

Customize your trading experience with powerful, easy-to-use options:

  • Moving Average Type (Default: SMA)
    Choose from 9 types to match your strategy:

    • SMA – Smooths price data for clear trend identification

    • EMA – Reacts faster to recent price changes

    • SMMA – Reduces noise for cleaner signals

    • LWMA – Prioritizes recent prices for dynamic trends

    • DEMA – Minimizes lag for faster signals

    • TEMA – Ultra-responsive for active traders

    • TMA – Balances smoothness and responsiveness

    • T3MA – Advanced smoothing for precise signals

    • HMA – Reduces lag while maintaining accuracy

  • Moving Average Period (Default: 14)
    Set the number of candles (5–100) for scalping or long-term strategies.

  • Applied Price (Default: Close)
    Options: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted Close.

  • Moving Average Shift (Default: 0)
    Shift the MA forward/backward for strategic analysis.

  • T3MA Volume Factor (Default: 0.7)
    Fine-tune T3MA responsiveness for volatile markets.

  • Show Arrows (Yes/No, Default: Yes)
    Display buy/sell arrows for quick decision-making.

  • Alerts (Yes/No, Default: No)
    Enable sound alerts for key signals.

  • Mobile Notifications (Yes/No, Default: No)
    Get instant push notifications on your phone.

  • Email Notifications (Yes/No, Default: No)
    Receive email alerts for part-time trading.

  • Show Logo (Yes/No, Default: Yes)
    Add a professional XP logo to your chart.

🚀 Get Started Now

Test XP Moving Average MT5 with the free demo in the MQL5 Strategy Tester and see why traders worldwide trust it to simplify analysis and maximize profits.

🎯 Buy now for only $68 (limited-time offer) and elevate your trading game!

📌 Check the comments for the free EA
🎥 Watch our demo video for a live showcase
🤖 Stay tuned for AI-powered updates!

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