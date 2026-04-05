Stoch Dashboard
- Indicators
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Ahmed SolimanI'm a programmer for 25 years. 20 years programming in mql4/5.
I wrote the first mql4 tutorial which helped a lot of people around the world.
Currently I'm programming in C++, C#, .Net, VB, PHP, MQL4/5 etc.
I promise clean code and after delivery support.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Stochastic Dashboard is multi currencies and multi timeframes dashboards. It shows the Stochastic direction for the chosen pairs/timeframes.
For the Stochastic lovers and manual trader this indicator is a most indicator which can be used to determine the market direction for the pair(s) you are trading.
Set it to one chart only and monitor from one place all the charts you want.