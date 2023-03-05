XP Sessions

3.5

The indicator is getting the four most important trading sessions:

New York

London

Sydney

Tokyo

The indicator auto calculate the GMT time.

The indicator has buffers that can be used to get the current session and the GMT.

You can use it as stand alone indicator and you can turn the draw off and call it from your EA.

INPUTS

Max Day: Max days back to get/draw.

London Session On: Show/Hide London Session.

New York Session On: Show/Hide New York Session.

 Sydney Session On: Show/Hide  Sydney Session.

Tokyo Session On: Show/Hide Tokyo Session.

Draw On: Show/Hide Boxes.

Background On: Boxes have background or not.

Draw Style: The boxes line style.

London Session Color: The color of London Session Box.

New York Session Color: The color of New York Session Box.

Sydney Session Color: The color of Sydney Session Box.

Tokyo Session Color: The color of Tokyo Session Box.

Reviews 3
joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.06.29 03:11 
 

Muy útil gracias

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TopTactics
31
TopTactics 2025.03.03 19:36 
 

Was once a Must 4my screen But this newer 1.4 version that "forces" the Logo onto the screen could be the cause of this indicator's intermittent failure(s). Maybe there should be a "None" option 4this "Must Have Logo"?

(edited 4 Reply 2this most excellent Dev)

Yes, A very Helpful indicator nonetheless & especially seeing how each Market's Highs & Lows become inherent w/ the surrounding box itself But it just seems that this new "logo mandate" becomes cause 4lag & intermittency. Cannot say 4certain that itz a "root cause" But I can see a difference between prior versions & this latest 1.

I will check in periodically for v1.5

Many Thanks !

ps - Even the prior versions have shown The Sydney Market 2be abit of a "Hit & Miss" (so2speak) & lacking in consistency, so perhaps the problem might be rooted somewhere in that part of the program? Dunno exactly why But this is what I've observed thus far. Cheers ;)

Ahmed Soliman
36523
Reply from developer Ahmed Soliman 2025.03.03 19:39
OK.
I will make it optional.
Thanks for using the indicator and I hope it's helpful.
joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.06.29 03:11 
 

Muy útil gracias

camilod
17
camilod 2023.03.20 17:51 
 

es posible que tenga un boton para activar y desactivar ? creo que seria de mayor uso

Ahmed Soliman
36523
Reply from developer Ahmed Soliman 2023.03.20 19:33
Thanks for your comment What's the button should do? Removing the boxes for example?
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