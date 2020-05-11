TriPattern

A trend indicator based on the definition of several types of candle combinations, the triangle formed is colored with the corresponding color, the red trend is down, the green one is up. Candlestick combinations of standard and non-standard types with additional conditions for their definition. The recommended timeframe is M30,H1,H4, D1.

When combined with other trend indicators, it will provide more accurate points of entry and exit from the market (buying and selling).