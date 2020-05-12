Snowy Owl
- Experts
- RODION SLOTIN
- Version: 4.24
- Updated: 12 May 2020
- Activations: 5
Trading adviser working on the trend with breakeven and virtual trailing stop functions, scalping is performed by enabling control and opening orders on lower timeframes if there is a signal on the working timeframe. Added the ability to set locking orders to smooth the drawdown when the trend reverses, as well as limiting the number of open orders from the free margin. It is necessary to select parameters individually for each trading instrument.