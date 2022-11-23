KFX Dashboard

5
KFX Dashboard monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selectable by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selectable by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection.

FEATURES

- Price Action: Candle Direction + Moving Averages(3x shown on chart).
- Multiple Symbols and Multiple Timeframes.
- Currency Strength Analysis.
- Monitors Open Trades: Currency Amount + Pips.
- Symbol button(click) change chart.
- Show/Hide Dashboard.

- ATR Values - TP/SL use (shown on chart).

+ KFX Dashboard EA: Add to Profitable Trades + Auto set TP/SL ATR/Points + Price Action + Strength + Trade Monitoring +++ *

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90428

+ Shows Buy / Sell Signals of KFX RSI.
 
Compliments TRENDS, CURRENCY STRENGTH, BRREAKOUTS... strategies.


Reviews 3
loh kheng keat
182
loh kheng keat 2023.08.23 12:01 
 

nice and efficiency

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.30 07:33 
 

Looks Good and Excellent support from Author, 5 stars Thank you! but 1 issue there is no alert please add pop up, email and phone alert ok bro?

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer. This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you -  helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.   Features: - Symbol Changer : Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.   (s
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KFX RSI Dashboard   uniquely monitors RSI levels on multiple currency pairs (selectable by you) at once and displays them in a two-column list of lower timeframe and higher timeframe (selectable by you). The currency pairs are the combinations of the major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, and NZD). All the currency pairs are sorted automatically based on RSI Levels from this the indicator allows one of two output options: 1. Currency Strength   OR   2. RSI Level What's the Strat
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** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
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loh kheng keat
182
loh kheng keat 2023.08.23 12:01 
 

nice and efficiency

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.30 07:33 
 

Looks Good and Excellent support from Author, 5 stars Thank you! but 1 issue there is no alert please add pop up, email and phone alert ok bro?

carterluk3
24
carterluk3 2022.11.24 06:02 
 

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