KFX Dashboard monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selectable by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selectable by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection.
FEATURES
- Price Action: Candle Direction + Moving Averages(3x shown on chart).
- Multiple Symbols and Multiple Timeframes.
- Currency Strength Analysis.
- Monitors Open Trades: Currency Amount + Pips.
- Symbol button(click) change chart.
- Show/Hide Dashboard.
- ATR Values - TP/SL use (shown on chart).
+ Shows Buy / Sell Signals of KFX RSI.
Compliments TRENDS, CURRENCY STRENGTH, BRREAKOUTS... strategies.
nice and efficiency