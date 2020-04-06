Goldie Hawn M30

This EA has been developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 TF. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account.

Everything is tested for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 timeframe. Strategy is based on RSI indicator. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidationIt uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT. There is also a BREAKEVEN function in the strategy, so we will not catch mostly the full SL.

  1. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.
  2. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps.
  3. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
  4. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
  5. Everything is already set up for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 timeframe. 
  6. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk. 

EA has been backtested on more than 14-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Robustness tests:
    • Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
  • ExitTimeOnFriday = 21.00 - every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
  • MagicNumber = 19373 - trade ID.
  • CustomComment = Goldie Hawn M30 - custom comment in history.
  • EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
  • DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart


