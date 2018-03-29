Easy Advisor

Easy Advisor is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses martingale. Unprofitable orders are covered by new order with increased volumes. The lot size increases 100 times from the initial to the final value. If the initial lot is Lots_1 = 0.01, then the maximum lot size in a cycle will be equal to 1. The EA uses virtual take profit and stop loss. In case of unsuccessful work, in a single cycle with the initial volume of Lots_1 = 0.01, the loss will be equal to 2000 USD. Increasing the initial volume in Lots_1 causes the loss to increase in multiples: if Lots_1 = 0.1 then the loss will be equal to 20000 USD. The losses of the EA are designed for deposits with the USD currency.

  • The EA has been optimized to work on the EURUSD currency pair.
  • This Expert Advisor uses magic numbers from 100000000 to 140000000, using these numbers for another expert an on the same account with Easy Advisor will disrupt the trading algorithm.
  • Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and with any type of spread.
  • The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically.
  • Recommended timeframe is M5.


Input parameter of Easy Advisor

  • START - enable/disable opening new cycles (orders). If set to true, new cycles will be opened. If false, the no new cycles will be opened, but the running cycles will reach the logical conclusion.
  • Lots_1 - initial lot size.
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
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