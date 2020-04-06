NDFT Execution

Safety Monitor Jakub Kucharczyk Experts

For all of us, the security of our money at Forex is the most important thing. This EA will monitor your MT4 account 24/7 for your safety. It lets you setup warning levels. When reached it will notify you by pushing up notification on your mobile phone and also by emailing about the margin level of your account. Monitoring is not all it can do. It has built in negative balance protection system. For those who are using brokers without negative balance protection it can close all your trades when