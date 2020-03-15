This EA will support your open trades to have more possibilities to get profitable.

Just keep in mind to use this EA you are taking RISKS as its method is a Martingale / Grid system controlled in automatic. This EA will start to open trades increasing your lots (open big lots in sell and buy positions normally doesn't decrease your free margin account but when you are red you are need for bigger margin and that's the risk also to use this EA). When reaching Take Profit you will have lost trades and won trades but the difference should be ending in profit (unless a max.hedge parameter configured).

In order to use this EA drag it to your panel for any currency (it will work for main 27 pair currencies) and suggested timeframe 1M that it will be in this case updating.

When you open manually one position with Take Profit but No Stop Loss, according to the configured parameters it will calculate the Stop Loss for your open position and it will prepare pending orders (Sell Stop or Buy Stop) with opposite Take Profit and Stop Loss from your open position and increasing your lots.

Parameters: