RFX Market Speed

RFX Market Speed is an indicator designed to measure a new dimension of the market which has been hidden from the most traders. The indicator measures the speed of the market in terms of points per second and shows the measurements graphically on the chart, and saves the maximum bullish and bearish speeds per each bar. This indicator is specially designed to help the scalpers of any market with their decisions about the short bias of the market.

Note: The indicator uses real-ticks and CANNOT be tested in the strategy tester.

Symbols: Any

Time Frame: Any (recommended M1 and M5)

Input Settings

  • Select Price Type: Three different price types can be selected: Bid, Ask and (Bid+Ask)/2.
  • Maximum Range (pts/s): The value identifies the extreme speed to show on the gauge.
  • Notification Threshold (pts/s): A threshold that if the current speed exceed it, an alert will be generated according the following settings,
    • Play Sound?: If it is set to Yes, an alert sound will be played.
    • Send Notification?: If it is set to Yes, a notification will be sent.
    • Send Email?: If it is set to Yes, an email will be sent.
  • Panel Size? The user can select the speed meter size on the screen between Small, Medium and Big size. The user can select to hide the panel on the chart.


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4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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