Trend Support and resistance indicator

Support and resistance Strategy is one of the most widely used concepts in forex trading.



Strangely enough, everyone seems to have their own idea on how you should measure forex support and resistance.

no more wasting time This Indicator is made to do it automatically for you,

Features of support and resitance indicator

* Automatically detection of the trend line and support & resistance

* Works on any pair any time frame any time

* Works on offline Chart

Inputs :

TrendLinePeriod=900

CycleSize=50

ShowTrendLineRays=TRUE

ShowTrendLines=TRUE

ShowTrendLinesWithInvalidPoints=TRUE

ShowSRLines=TRUE ( SR = support and resistance )

ShowSRLinesWithInvalidPoints=TRUE

ShowSRArrows=TRUE





If you need anything please contact me!

Thank you

