MAD Forex EA
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Welcome to the CAD CHF Trader
=============================
This Robot is working also on cent accounts
=============================
- Recommended Pair CAD CHF (but works also on all other pairs)
- Recommended Time Frame Day
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as Martingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- Perfect for Longterm Investmens
- I recommend to trade the Daily Timeframe
Please be careful and trade responsible.
Thank you