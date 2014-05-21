MT4 Squeeze detector PRO

What is Squeeze?

A contraction of the Bollinger Bands inside the Keltner Channel reflects a market taking a break and consolidating, and is usually seen as a potential leading indicator of subsequent directional movement or large oscillation movement.

When Bollinger bands leave Keltner Channel it means markets switching from a low volatility to high volatility and high volatility are something all traders are looking for.

What I was missing in some indicators is possibility of monitoring many timeframes at once. Thanks to this indicator in form of expert advisor you can monitor up to 10 timeframes at once and get information in forms of alerts and cell phone notifications! You don't have to monitor many timeframes using KC/BB, you just need to sit and relax and get info every time market is getting more volatile.

PRO version also allows you to activate it 12 times so you won't have to worry if you are using many terminals to trade.

PRO also allows custom settings of Keltner Channel/Bollinger Bands for each time-frame! (10 different timeframes for PRO version vs 5 timeframes for normal version).

Differences Squeeze Squeeze PRO How many different timeframes 5 10 Custom KC and BB settings for each timeframe NO YES Number of activations 5 12 Cell phone alerts YES YES

Check the comment tab for most recent PDF instruction.