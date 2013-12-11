Grid Harvester MT5

4.5

WARNING: Product is out of support! Don't buy it unless you know how it works! Please download free version and test it heavily - it is enough for most uses. 


This EA is famous (or infamous) grid strategy used by social traders. 

Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscribers.

Combine your trading experience with this automatic strategy! It contains grid for GBPJPY that is easily scalable on other currencies.

You can also build grid on your own from scratch!

Grid strategy can be tested in Open Prices Only mode with low modeling quality (the results are only slightly different). Thanks to that possibility, you can test millions of combinations in no time. While looking for a suitable grid on every tick can take months, this strategy allows you to find good solutions even on very slow computers.

The strategy also supports stop loss option not to get wiped out completely.

  • Test it on GBPJPY 06.2012 - 11.2013 at any timeframe (every tick). For open prices only, you should use M1 timeframe.
  • Other pairs: CHFJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, USDJPY.
  • Can be also tested on any other currency pair with a trending market (for example, GBPUSD 06.2013-11.2013) or oscillating market.

The Expert Advisor is very easy to configure. Send me private messages for more details or watch the MetaTrader 4 version video tutorial.

Watch YouTube presentation and screenshots.

Of course, a backtest cannot tell you everything you need. For example, GBPUSD is now changing direction to a downward trend (at ~1.64000 on 02.12.2013).

It's a good opportunity to use the grid strategy to benefit from that fall. Test previous up and down trends to adjust the best grid for this pair. You need to use a little brain to have results with this strategy, not just run it wild. Or "run it wild" only when you think the up/down trend is going to continue.

JPY pairs are good for automated trading as Japan is facing default and inflating its currency (yet it does not guarantee success).

The strategy has both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions.

Reviews 4
Hiram Eckstein
385
Hiram Eckstein 2019.05.10 17:09 
 

The best EA that I ever used. It is now the only EA that use. Many strategies in one EA. Very impressed with the Seller's support. I would recommend this EA to any Trader. You will definitely make profits. Just do your back testing and optimization and you will be fine.

MAURICE BOU JAOUDE
136
MAURICE BOU JAOUDE 2019.01.10 08:45 
 

Great functions and a huge set of customisation .

Swift and professional service from the author. I asked him for a fix and he did it in 5 minutes since i messaged him.

Very very pleased. Count me in for any new product.

Keep up the good work

Nikolay Moskalev
2494
Nikolay Moskalev 2013.12.27 07:27 
 

Советник действительно рабочий!

На тестовом реальном счете с 16 по 26 декабря на настройках по умолчанию заработал 100% от депо, просадка была 22%.

Так как это сеточник, большую опасность предоставляют просадки, поэтому совет - учитесь и не жадничайте! Поторгуйте сперва на демо или лучше реале центовом, потом уже пробуйте заработать прибыль.

Система полуавтоматическая, в обзоре про это не написано. В момент запуска советника открывается сразу позиция или на покупку или продажу (в зависимости от настроек) и поэтому первый же вход может быть неудачным. У меня все обошлось, но не факт что так же повторится.

Это инструмент, с которым надо уметь обращаться.

Из за языкового барьера, довольно трудно было общаться с разработчиком, но тем не менее почти на все вопросы получил ответ.

Зачастую друг друга просто не понимали, поэтому очень нужна инструкция по работе, в том числе на русском языке.

Советник перспективный, рекомендую к покупке.

В будущем много полезных функций, упрощающих работу с советником.

При грамотном подходе и разумном ММ уверен будет приносить хорошую прибыль.

С наступающим Новым годом и Рождеством!

