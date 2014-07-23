MT4 Squeeze detector FREE
- Indicators
- Grzegorz Korycki
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 16 March 2021
What is Squeeze?
A contraction of the Bollinger Bands inside the Keltner Channel reflects a market taking a break and consolidating, and is usually seen as a potential leading indicator of subsequent directional movement or large oscillation movement. When Bollinger bands leave Keltner Channel, it means markets switching from a low volatility to high volatility are something all traders are looking for.
|
Differences
|
Squeeze FREE
|
Squeeze
|
Squeeze PRO
|
How many different timeframes
|
1
|
5
|
10
|
Custom KC and BB settings for each timeframe
|
-
|
NO
|
YES
|
Number of activations
|
-
|
5
|
12
|
Cell phone alerts
|
one, limited to 4 hours
|
YES
|
YES
Very interesting tool which finalize my scalping strategy and very accurate; probably i will buy a little bit later the pro version. Thanks for this well done.