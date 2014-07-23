MT4 Squeeze detector FREE

4.5

What is Squeeze?

A contraction of the Bollinger Bands inside the Keltner Channel reflects a market taking a break and consolidating, and is usually seen as a potential leading indicator of subsequent directional movement or large oscillation movement. When Bollinger bands leave Keltner Channel, it means markets switching from a low volatility to high volatility are something all traders are looking for.

Differences

Squeeze FREE

Squeeze

Squeeze PRO

How many different timeframes

1

5

10

Custom KC and BB settings for each timeframe

-

NO

YES

Number of activations

-

5

12

Cell phone alerts

one, limited to 4 hours

YES

YES
Reviews 6
danmar
2250
danmar 2022.10.10 19:39 
 

Very interesting tool which finalize my scalping strategy and very accurate; probably i will buy a little bit later the pro version. Thanks for this well done.

intan08
1390
intan08 2021.11.09 21:37 
 

Useful, thanks.

alan123
50
alan123 2021.01.24 04:51 
 

I have tried the free squeeze Pro MT4 indicator only briefly. It does look very promising. I have 2 concerns and would be grateful if you could answer these. 1. I could not find a tick or mark on the where a squeeze had been detected. 2. I could only download to one specific M T4 broker platform. If I wish to use it on an alternate or multiple platforms, can I then copy and paste the EA-indicator to a 2nd or more platforms. If you could answer these 2 questions to my satisfaction I am happy to purchase the regular or pro version. With thanks Alan S

