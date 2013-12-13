Grid Harvester MT4

WARNING: Product is out of support! Don't buy it unless you know how it works! Please download free version and test it heavily - it is enough for most uses. MT5 version is highly recommended due to superior back-tester.





This EA is famous (or infamous) grid strategy used by social traders.

Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscribers.

Combine your trading experience with this automatic strategy! It contains grid for GBPJPY that is easily scalable on other currencies.

You can also build grid on your own from scratch!

Grid strategy can be tested in Open Prices Only mode with low modeling quality (the results are only slightly different). Thanks to that possibility, you can test millions of combinations in no time. While looking for a suitable grid on every tick can take months, this strategy allows you to find good solutions even on very slow computers.

The strategy also supports stop loss option not to get wiped out completely.

Test it on GBPJPY 06.2012 - 11.2013 at any timeframe (every tick). For open prices only, you should use M1 timeframe.

Other pairs: CHFJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, USDJPY.

Can be also tested on any other currency pair with a trending market (for example, GBPUSD 06.2013-11.2013) or oscillating market.

The Expert Advisor is very easy to configure. Send me private messages for more details or watch the MetaTrader 4 version video tutorial.

Watch YouTube presentation and screenshots.

Of course, a backtest cannot tell you everything you need. For example, GBPUSD is now changing direction to a downward trend (at ~1.64000 on 02.12.2013).

It's a good opportunity to use the grid strategy to benefit from that fall. Test previous up and down trends to adjust the best grid for this pair. You need to use a little brain to have results with this strategy, not just run it wild. Or "run it wild" only when you think the up/down trend is going to continue.

JPY pairs are good for automated trading as Japan is facing default and inflating its currency (yet it does not guarantee success).

The strategy has both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions.

1.25 versions additionally supports:

A bool variable with a possibility of automatically adjusting lot size and money management, if easy_lot size is too small for certain account (for example, non-micro accounts).

Added option for the script to wait for certain start price. It helps to trade and makes testing and counting drawdawns a little bit easier.

Trailing stop in percentage of the maximum profit (set to 75%, closes position if profit draws down below 75% of the maximum profit).

Also allows to set minimum basket size to use trailing stop (small basket trailing stop is not so beneficial as with bigger basket).



Watch my MetaTrader 4 signals to see implementation of the script (both manual and automatic).

