Grid Harvester MT4

WARNING: Product is out of support! Don't buy it unless you know how it works! Please download free version and test it heavily - it is enough for most uses. MT5 version is highly recommended due to superior back-tester.



This EA is famous (or infamous) grid strategy used by social traders.

Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscribers.

Combine your trading experience with this automatic strategy! It contains grid for GBPJPY that is easily scalable on other currencies.

You can also build grid on your own from scratch!

Grid strategy can be tested in Open Prices Only mode with low modeling quality (the results are only slightly different). Thanks to that possibility, you can test millions of combinations in no time. While looking for a suitable grid on every tick can take months, this strategy allows you to find good solutions even on very slow computers.

The strategy also supports stop loss option not to get wiped out completely.

  • Test it on GBPJPY 06.2012 - 11.2013 at any timeframe (every tick). For open prices only, you should use M1 timeframe.
  • Other pairs: CHFJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, USDJPY.
  • Can be also tested on any other currency pair with a trending market (for example, GBPUSD 06.2013-11.2013) or oscillating market.

The Expert Advisor is very easy to configure. Send me private messages for more details or watch the MetaTrader 4 version video tutorial.

Watch YouTube presentation and screenshots.

Of course, a backtest cannot tell you everything you need. For example, GBPUSD is now changing direction to a downward trend (at ~1.64000 on 02.12.2013).

It's a good opportunity to use the grid strategy to benefit from that fall. Test previous up and down trends to adjust the best grid for this pair. You need to use a little brain to have results with this strategy, not just run it wild. Or "run it wild" only when you think the up/down trend is going to continue.

JPY pairs are good for automated trading as Japan is facing default and inflating its currency (yet it does not guarantee success).

The strategy has both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions.

1.25 versions additionally supports:

  • A bool variable with a possibility of automatically adjusting lot size and money management, if easy_lot size is too small for certain account (for example, non-micro accounts).
  • Added option for the script to wait for certain start price. It helps to trade and makes testing and counting drawdawns a little bit easier.
  • Trailing stop in percentage of the maximum profit (set to 75%, closes position if profit draws down below 75% of the maximum profit).
  • Also allows to set minimum basket size to use trailing stop (small basket trailing stop is not so beneficial as with bigger basket).

Watch my MetaTrader 4 signals to see implementation of the script (both manual and automatic).

gunal sen
888
gunal sen 2015.02.21 15:19 
 

super

More from author
Grid Harvester Pro MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
5 (1)
Experts
WARNING: Product is out of support! Don't buy it unless you know how it works! Please download free version and test it heavily - it is enough for most uses.  Grid Harvester is an advanced trading robot, that uses grid trading to harvest maximum out of trending and oscillating markets. This method of trading is often used to attain high percentage account growths by social traders on a highly unpredictable markets, where simple buy/sell robots are having hard time operating. It can be also use
Grid Harvester MT5 Free
Grzegorz Korycki
4.5 (2)
Experts
WARNING: Product is out of support!  Free version of the grid strategy! Identical strategy to the full version, the only limitation is the number of positions. Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscribers. Combine your trading experience with this automatic strategy! It
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Fast Fibonacci Grid MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
2.5 (2)
Utilities
Did you ever feel irritated by manually adjusting Fibonacci retracement levels? Do you ever want to have a tool that was automatically adjust to certain Fibonacci levels with your trading? Well here is a tool for you: Fast Fibonacci indicator and Grid trader allows you to quickly adjust Fibonacci retracement levels or construct Fibonacci extension grid! You can also quickly setup your grid trading based on these levels - only with few clicks. Adjustable graphics, font sizes and graphics panels m
FREE
Grid Harvester MT4 Free
Grzegorz Korycki
3.53 (15)
Experts
WARNING: Product is out of support!  MT5 version is highly recommended due to superior back-tester. It has much better reviews than the MT4 version, due to that fact. Free version of the grid strategy! Identical strategy to the full version, the only limitation is the number of positions. Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used
FREE
MT4 Squeeze detector FREE
Grzegorz Korycki
4.5 (4)
Indicators
What is Squeeze? A contraction of the Bollinger Bands inside the Keltner Channel reflects a market taking a break and consolidating, and is usually seen as a potential leading indicator of subsequent directional movement or large oscillation movement. When Bollinger bands leave Keltner Channel, it means markets switching from a low volatility to high volatility are something all traders are looking for. Differences Squeeze FREE Squeeze Squeeze PRO How many different timeframes 1 5 10 Custom
FREE
MT4 Squeeze detector
Grzegorz Korycki
5 (1)
Indicators
UPDATE: I apologize for increasing the price from 15$ to 30$, but that was required by MetaQuotes during the version update. The old compilation from 2015 stopped working due to incompatibility with a new terminal. What is Squeeze? A contraction of the Bollinger Bands inside the Keltner Channel reflects a market taking a break and consolidating, and is usually seen as a potential leading indicator of subsequent directional movement or large oscillation movement. When Bollinger bands leave Keltn
MT4 Squeeze detector PRO
Grzegorz Korycki
5 (5)
Indicators
What is Squeeze? A contraction of the Bollinger Bands inside the Keltner Channel reflects a market taking a break and consolidating, and is usually seen as a potential leading indicator of subsequent directional movement or large oscillation movement. When Bollinger bands leave Keltner Channel it means markets switching from a low volatility to high volatility and high volatility are something all traders are looking for. What I was missing in some indicators is possibility of monitoring many ti
Zig Zag Swing Detector MT4
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (1)
Indicators
Zig Zag Swing Detector is a talking indicator tool, that let you track new highs and lows using Zig Zag patterns and allows you to react to new highs and lows. For example for uptrend each time there is higher hi spotted, the strength of the trend is increased. Trend is ended with lower low than the previous one. Be notified by Alerts, Speech and Notifications and be alerted about new highs/lows! You can also setup conditions to open trades automatically on new heights. Speech synthesis allows y
Grid Harvester Pro MT4
Grzegorz Korycki
3.67 (3)
Experts
WARNING: Product is out of support! Don't buy it unless you know how it works! Please download free version and test it heavily - it is enough for most uses. MT5 version is highly recommended due to superior back-tester. This is PRO version of famous (or infamous) grid strategy used by social traders. It contains YourAI module that lets you construct your own logic with almost every indicator from the market or code base! Use it in classic Grid Trading style or build your logic from scratch .
Grid Harvester MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
4.5 (4)
Experts
WARNING: Product is out of support! Don't buy it unless you know how it works! Please download free version and test it heavily - it is enough for most uses.  This EA is famous (or infamous) grid strategy used by social traders.  Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscrib
Fibo Trader PRO MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (2)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
Fibo Trader ULTRA MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2016.08.16 15:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gunal sen
888
gunal sen 2015.02.21 15:19 
 

super

Frank Smit
86
Frank Smit 2014.08.16 13:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Henry Silva
2650
Henry Silva 2014.05.30 19:55 
 

Hello,

I purchased the version for MT4 but I find make it work. With the default values ​​for GBPJPY, in backtesting only open an operation in 6 months.

I do not speak English and I understand a difficult setting.

You could orient data for optimization?

