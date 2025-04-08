T vack Beginners

MT5 EA trading system for BTCUSD

●T vack Beginners●

Use a brokerage firm with narrow spreads.

trading style: Grid type

time frame: 15min

No indicators are needed on the chart.


Known for its high trading direction analysis and high win rate using fundamental analysis

It is a trading method that incorporates logic by combining half & half tralipi type EA.

Half-and-half type holding long-term unrealized loss due to high price buying and bottom price selling, 

which is a weak point of Tralipi type EA

It is safe because it uses the Tralipi type EA (sell upward, buy downward).

By using the theoretical value of the currency pair as the median of the half & half type, 

the trading direction can be reasonably determined based on the theoretical value of the 

currency pair from the fundamental point of view.

The upper limit, lower limit, and median can be changed.

The market price may fluctuate near the set median, 

but the trading direction may change frequently at that time.

At this time, the position order in the trading direction before the change is forcibly settled.

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Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Pafpaf BTCUSD
裕介 石野
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１．自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴 当自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴を詳しくお伝え致します。 FX 証券会社：CryptoGT、FXGT etc... プラットフォーム：MT5 専用 取引通貨：ビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 取引スタイル：スキャルピング～中期 取引時間軸：15 分足 (M15) まず、チャート上では、インジケーターなどは必要ありません。 当 EA へ全て組み込まれています。 推進はビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 15 分足用です。 ビットコインはご存じの通り、値動きが激しいです。 ほとんどがレンジですが、ブレイクするととんでもないほど動きます。 保有ポジション損失リスクを抑えたハーフ＆ハーフのトラップ＆リピートタイプ EA 利益はあっても保有ポジションによる損失（ロスカット）を減らす工夫として 値幅設定レンジ中央値より上では売りのトラップ＆リピート、 中央値より下では買いのトラップ＆リピートを行います。 パラメーター設定では、注文範囲の調整・フィルターによる発注抑制・トレーリングストップ の機能を備えています。 トラップ＆リピートタイプの取引では、弱点
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