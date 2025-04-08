MT5 EA trading system for BTCUSD





●T vack Beginners●





Use a brokerage firm with narrow spreads.





trading style: Grid type





time frame: 15min





No indicators are needed on the chart.









Known for its high trading direction analysis and high win rate using fundamental analysis





It is a trading method that incorporates logic by combining half & half tralipi type EA.





Half-and-half type holding long-term unrealized loss due to high price buying and bottom price selling,





which is a weak point of Tralipi type EA





It is safe because it uses the Tralipi type EA (sell upward, buy downward).





By using the theoretical value of the currency pair as the median of the half & half type,





the trading direction can be reasonably determined based on the theoretical value of the





currency pair from the fundamental point of view.





The upper limit, lower limit, and median can be changed.





The market price may fluctuate near the set median,





but the trading direction may change frequently at that time.





At this time, the position order in the trading direction before the change is forcibly settled.



