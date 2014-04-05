Macd 6 colors

Doctor Oscillator Nicholas C Weber Indicators

This is similar in it's idea as the Binary Advance/Lite indicator, but this is intended to use as a levels indicator, as well as trend reversal and how ranging the market is. It takes several useful indicators and combines them in such a way as to declutter your charts, yet prove even more useful together, than separate. RSI, RVI, DeMarker, MACD are added together then multiplied by ATR and StdDev to reveal multiple factors: How far the price has changed, and as the price slows down and reverses