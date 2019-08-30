TPA Sessions MT5

4.2

"TPA Sessions" indicator is a very important tool to complement "TPA True Price Action" indicator.

Did you ever wonder, why many times the price on your chart suddently turns on a position you can't explain? 

A position, where apparently no support or resistance level, or a pivot point, or a fibonacci level is to identify?

Attention!!!  The first run of the TPA Session indicator  must be in the open market for the lines to be drawn correctly.

Please visit our blog to study actual trades with explanations and learn more about the indicators. Link in the profile.
Well, here is the answer about turning points you can`t figure out. Another fact overlooked by mainstream teaching.

 

Session opening prices, where market makers let price return, to  draw in the opposite participants, into the direction of their goal.

This is one of the methods, market makers use, to give a "discount" to reach the price levels they want.

 

The best trading advice: "Do not fight against the market makers, just follow them" comes even more into play, if you use  "TPA True Price Action" indicator combined

with "TPA Sessions" indicator.

 

If price is moving towards a session opening price, you get a "heads up "alert by the indicator, where you can set up, how many pips distance to the level, the alert will trigger.

 

If the price now "bounced off" the session opening price, you got "TPA True Price Action" indicator to follow the market makers back into the other direction, or through the level of the session opening price.


The indicator shows session opening levels as a horizontal line. You can track up to 5 sessions simultaneously: Tokyo session, Frankfurt session, London session, New York session and Sydney session.

 

Each of them can be hidden or displayed.

 

The session start time is given in the GMT zone and adjusted to the broker time. If necessary, you can always set this time for each session separately in the  "Start Time (GMT)"parameter.


Since ver. 1.1 of TPA Sessions it is possible to draw lines also at closed market. It is needed to run indicator at least once in the open market to read offset between GMT and your broker's time before you use it over the weekend.


To make sure, you got the correct session opening times, please go to forexfactory webpage and click on the clock (upper right) and match your time or your brokers, by choosing the right timezone and DST = Daylight Saving Time.

Then click "save settings". Then click on "Market" tab, scroll down a bit and you can see all informations about the sessions.  
Now you are able to sync those with the settings of TPA Sessions, or simply check, if the automatic function is correct.

Than you can adjust TPA sessions hours in TPA Settings by changing param "Start Time (GMT)".

Remember that your chart time is based on your broker's time not your local time or GMT.

Detailed instruction how to set up properly times is on our blog in article "HOW TO PROPERLY SET UP TPA SESSIONS". Link in the profile

Also for each session you can define a different line appearance like:

  • colour
  • style
  • line width

In addition, each line can be marked by a flag or session name and display table with sessions opening times, what is helpful in settings the correct times.

A detailed description of the parameters can also be found on our blog.


You can also set the session duration (session line length) in hours in the "Session duration (hours)" parameter. Sessions usually last 9 hours, but in TPA Sessions indicator it is set 24h as default, because the price often responds to the level of session opening after it closes.


The indicator has a notification system that generates alerts when the price touches or approaches the level of the session opening price. You can choose:

  • Sound & Text Alert - sound alarm and text message with info about session type
  • E-mail - send a notification to your mailbox
  • Notification - send a notification to your mobile phone

The "Trigger Distance (pips)" parameter is used to determine how early the indicator should inform that the price is approaching the level of session opening. A value of 0 means that the alert will be triggered when the price touches the level, a value e.g. 5 means that notification will be send when the current price approaches the session opening price by 5 pips.


Reviews 7
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.09.14 18:27 
 

I have used this sellers products for some time now and am impressed by their usefulness. I bought both MT4 & MT5 versions. Thanks.

Sebastian Schmidt
1396
Sebastian Schmidt 2020.10.14 14:52 
 

Also, was ich bislang zu TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator und den TPA Sessions MT5 sagen kann, ist das es in Kombination unschlagbar gut und genau ist. Jeder Neuling kann mit der combo den Handel sehr einfach und intuitiv erlernen. aber auch erfahrene user können mit diesen beiden tools ihr trading verbessern, oder ihrem schon vorhandenen trading style etwas positives hinzufügen. Der Admin aus der Telegram gruppe ist super nett und hilfsbereit. Er hat mir durch einige Einstellungen im MT5 einen ganz neuen klareren blick auf meinen Mt5 und somit auch auf die Märkte ermöglicht. Ich freue mich wieder etwas Positives dazulernen zu können und hab in der Praxis direkt erfolge verbuchen können. Wer das manuelle trading verstehen und letztlich meistern will wird mit diesen beiden Tools in die richtige Richtung geleitet und wird letztlich seinen persönlichen handels style finden.

So what I can say about the TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator and the TPA Sessions MT5 so far is that it is unbeatably good and accurate when combined. Every newcomer can learn trading very easily and intuitively with the combo. But even experienced users can use these two tools to improve their trading or add something positive to their existing trading style. The admin from the Telegram group is super nice and helpful. With some settings in the MT5, it gave me a completely new, clearer view of my Mt5 and thus also of the markets. I am happy to learn something positive again and have been able to record direct success in practice. Those who understand manual trading and ultimately want to master it will be guided in the right direction with these two tools and will ultimately find their own personal trading style.

To all the demo-guys and those who rented TPA for a month. Do not give up that easy! TPA trading is way simpler as you might think. It is unique and very profitable, once you understand how to follow the market makers and when to avoid trading. No other indicators needed. Pure or with a trendfilter setting, you can definitely be profitable too!!!

SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.04.05 06:55 
 

Great addition to the TPA indicator.....and I am again extremely grateful to the kindness and support of the developer and the mentoring from the telegram group led by Guard

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Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.09.14 18:27 
 

I have used this sellers products for some time now and am impressed by their usefulness. I bought both MT4 & MT5 versions. Thanks.

are1971
747
are1971 2022.06.23 12:34 
 

Its too simple below average session indicator lock- off minutes, only hourly lines dont help.. you will not see the 09:30 or 08:20 openings or 13:30 and16:30 closing times. Sometimes dont work at all. Author was not helpfull. Much better advanced and cheaper session indicator available at Utilities section

andreabongiorno72
69
andreabongiorno72 2021.08.16 15:36 
 

Buongiorno, la borsa americana apre alle 9,30. Come posso settare l'apertura alla mezz'ora, sembra accettare solo gli orari tondi. Grazie Andrea

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2021.08.31 19:18
In general, forex is based on the quotes of futures, which usually open half an hour earlier than the spot market. This is done in full hours. You can compare the session opening times with those published, for example, on forexfactory.
If you need to set the half hours, please contact us.
upnejag
24
upnejag 2021.02.01 06:41 
 

indicator is good but its not showing flag or name and sometime confuse me which one is open line and close line of the session

Sebastian Schmidt
1396
Sebastian Schmidt 2020.10.14 14:52 
 

Also, was ich bislang zu TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator und den TPA Sessions MT5 sagen kann, ist das es in Kombination unschlagbar gut und genau ist. Jeder Neuling kann mit der combo den Handel sehr einfach und intuitiv erlernen. aber auch erfahrene user können mit diesen beiden tools ihr trading verbessern, oder ihrem schon vorhandenen trading style etwas positives hinzufügen. Der Admin aus der Telegram gruppe ist super nett und hilfsbereit. Er hat mir durch einige Einstellungen im MT5 einen ganz neuen klareren blick auf meinen Mt5 und somit auch auf die Märkte ermöglicht. Ich freue mich wieder etwas Positives dazulernen zu können und hab in der Praxis direkt erfolge verbuchen können. Wer das manuelle trading verstehen und letztlich meistern will wird mit diesen beiden Tools in die richtige Richtung geleitet und wird letztlich seinen persönlichen handels style finden.

So what I can say about the TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator and the TPA Sessions MT5 so far is that it is unbeatably good and accurate when combined. Every newcomer can learn trading very easily and intuitively with the combo. But even experienced users can use these two tools to improve their trading or add something positive to their existing trading style. The admin from the Telegram group is super nice and helpful. With some settings in the MT5, it gave me a completely new, clearer view of my Mt5 and thus also of the markets. I am happy to learn something positive again and have been able to record direct success in practice. Those who understand manual trading and ultimately want to master it will be guided in the right direction with these two tools and will ultimately find their own personal trading style.

To all the demo-guys and those who rented TPA for a month. Do not give up that easy! TPA trading is way simpler as you might think. It is unique and very profitable, once you understand how to follow the market makers and when to avoid trading. No other indicators needed. Pure or with a trendfilter setting, you can definitely be profitable too!!!

SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.04.05 06:55 
 

Great addition to the TPA indicator.....and I am again extremely grateful to the kindness and support of the developer and the mentoring from the telegram group led by Guard

Tbird
171
Tbird 2020.01.31 20:10 
 

Thanks!

Edit: after a week, would say works great with TPA Indicator to really frame the action in futures.

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