Confluence Arrow Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Confluence Arrow Pro
Trade only when Trend, Momentum, Volume and Volatility all agree.
Confluence Arrow Pro is a non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator that filters out weak, low-probability setups. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it waits until four independent market forces line up before printing a signal – helping you avoid false signals from choppy, low-quality price action.
How It Works
A signal only appears when all of the following conditions are true at the same time:
- Trend – The 50/200 EMA relationship confirms the direction of the underlying trend.
- Momentum – RSI is exiting an oversold or overbought zone, confirming a shift in momentum.
- Volume – On-Balance Volume (OBV) confirms that real buying or selling pressure supports the move.
- Volatility – Price is trading near the outer Bollinger Band, marking a statistically stretched, high-probability reversal/continuation zone.
Only when Trend, Momentum, Volume and Volatility line up does the indicator draw an arrow directly on your chart – a green arrow below the candle for a Buy setup, and a red arrow above the candle for a Sell setup.
How to Use It
- Attach Confluence Arrow Pro to any chart, any symbol, any timeframe (works on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks and Commodities).
- Wait for a green arrow to appear below a candle – this marks a potential Buy zone.
- Wait for a red arrow to appear above a candle – this marks a potential Sell zone.
- Use the arrow as a trigger to check your entry, and combine it with your own risk management, stop-loss and take-profit rules.
- Enable alerts so you never have to stare at the chart waiting for a setup – the indicator watches the market for you.
Tip: Signals are strongest on H1 and above. Lower timeframes will generate more signals but with more noise.
Built-In Alerts
Never miss a setup again. Confluence Arrow Pro can notify you the moment a new confirmed arrow forms:
- Pop-up alert on your MetaTrader terminal
- Push notification straight to your phone (MetaTrader mobile app)
- Email alert
- Sound alert (custom sound file supported)
All alerts fire only once per confirmed, fully closed candle – no repeated spam alerts on the same signal.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Enable Popup Alert
|Turn on/off the on-screen alert window
|Enable Push Alert
|Turn on/off push notifications to your mobile device
|Enable Email Alert
|Turn on/off email notifications
|Enable Sound Alert
|Turn on/off the audio alert
|Sound File
|Choose which sound file plays when a signal appears
The core signal logic is pre-optimized and fixed internally to protect the integrity of the strategy – simply attach the indicator and let it work.
Why Traders Like It
- Non-repainting arrows – once printed, a signal does not disappear or move
- Reduces false signals by requiring 4-factor confirmation instead of 1
- Works on any symbol and timeframe
- Lightweight – does not slow down your charts
- Full alert system built in (popup, push, email, sound)
- Simple, clean visual signals – no clutter, no repainting boxes
Recommended Use
Confluence Arrow Pro works well as a trade trigger or confirmation tool for trend-following and swing-trading strategies. It is best used on H1, H4 and Daily charts, combined with your own trade management rules (stop-loss, take-profit, position sizing).
Disclaimer: This product is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account, and trade with proper risk management.