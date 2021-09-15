Execution Time Tester for MT5

This Expert Advisor measures the broker execution time in milliseconds.

Every 10 seconds (Refresh Seconds), the EA opens a buy stop order far away from current price (1.5 x Ask), then modifies the (price, stop loss and take profit) of the created order by 5 pips then deletes it immediately.


Inputs

  • Refresh Seconds: Number of seconds for each re-test, default 10 seconds.

Display

  • Last: Last Execution time
  • Min: Fastest execution time
  • Max: Slowest Maximum execution time
  • Avg: Average execution time
  • Count: Number of tests


Screen Shots Button

  • Screenshots can be taken by pressing the "Take Screenshot" button.
  • Screenshots are saved to "...\MQL4\Files" folder, in the format "EXT_Broker Name_Year_Month_Day_Hour_Minute_Second.GIF".


Stop & Remove Button

  • The Expert advisor can be stopped by pressing the "Stop & Remove" Button
  • The EA will delete the last pending order (if any) and Remove itself from the chart

Note: Results might be affected by the internet speed.


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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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