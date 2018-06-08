Breakeven Price Plus
- Indicators
-
Khalil AbokwaikI am business software expert, started my trading journey in 2013. I was amazed by the automation capabilities Metatrader platform offers.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 8 June 2018
- Activations: 5
Break-even Price indicator Shows
- Break even price tag for multiple positions on chart
- Multiple Levels for custom Profit/Loss Percentages of Balance, and Amounts in Deposit Currency
- Works for a specific Magic Number trades or all trades on chart
- Calculation includes Spread, Commissions and Swaps
How to use
- The basic use of the indicator is to calculate the "break-even price level" for multiple mixed positions for the same symbol and show it on the chart.
- In addition to this, the indicator will show a number of additional price levels above and below the "break-even price level", those additional lines represent Profit/Loss amounts in account base currency and also as Profit/Loss percentage of current account balance.
- The indicator is very useful for placing StopLoss and TakeProfit levels.
- The indicator will not show anything if there are no positions opened for the current symbol.
Inputs
- Magic Number: Enter Magic Number or leave it at default (-1) for all trades on chart
- Show Profit/Loss Levels: Show/Hide level for Profit Amount and Percentage, very useful to set TP/SL
- Level Amount (in Deposit Currency): Profit/Loss Amount at where to show level labels, If Amount set to 0, Percentage will be used
- Level Percentage (of Account Balance): Profit/Loss Percentage at where to show level labels
- Levels Count: the number of price levels to show on chart, can be 1 (default) or any number of levels (5, 7, 10... etc).
- Price Color: Color of Break-even Price
- Profit Color: Color of Profit Level Label
- Loss Color: Color of Loss Level Label