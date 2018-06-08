Breakeven Price Plus

Break-even Price indicator Shows

  • Break even price tag for multiple positions on chart
  • Multiple Levels for custom Profit/Loss Percentages of Balance, and Amounts in Deposit Currency
  • Works for a specific Magic Number trades or all trades on chart
  • Calculation includes Spread, Commissions and Swaps


How to use

  • The basic use of the indicator is to calculate the "break-even price level" for multiple mixed positions for the same symbol and show it on the chart.
  • In addition to this, the indicator will show a number of additional price levels above and below the "break-even price level", those additional lines represent Profit/Loss amounts in account base currency and also as Profit/Loss percentage of current account balance.
  • The indicator is very useful for placing StopLoss and TakeProfit levels.
  • The indicator will not show anything if there are no positions opened for the current symbol.


Inputs

  • Magic Number: Enter Magic Number or leave it at default (-1) for all trades on chart
  • Show Profit/Loss Levels: Show/Hide level for Profit Amount and Percentage, very useful to set TP/SL
  • Level Amount (in Deposit Currency): Profit/Loss Amount at where to show level labels, If Amount set to 0, Percentage will be used
  • Level Percentage (of Account Balance): Profit/Loss Percentage at where to show level labels
  • Levels Count: the number of price levels to show on chart, can be 1 (default) or any number of levels (5, 7, 10... etc).
  • Price Color: Color of Break-even Price
  • Profit Color: Color of Profit Level Label
  • Loss Color: Color of Loss Level Label
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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