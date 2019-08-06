RaptorFPS

The Expert Advisor works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required. This bot is a development project CoreFPS.

Make sure to set parameters: HourLimit = -1 and MinLimit = -1.

The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database stored in the internal memory. After the restart, the database is deleted and should be downloaded again. The size of the internal database is managed by  CountTick parameter specifying how many ticks should be written to the database to start working. The mentioned database is used for the long-term analysis. Information from the long-term database designed for the stack is used for the short-term analysis and market entry. In other words, the EA uses the most current selection of ticks from the stack managed by the information received from the long-term database. Optimization is recommended for good results in the tester's real tick mode.  

After downloading the specified volume of data, the EA starts its operation consisting of two stages. During the first stage, downloaded ticks are analyzed by the specified volume ( CountTick) with the periodicity set by ReOptimization parameter. The Expert Advisor selects the best parameters it would have worked with if it had operated at that period. In other words, the best result is selected using the exhaustive search method. Since there are no much parameters to select from, this method is reasonable. Three internal parameters are selected for the search:

  1. Adjusting the stack size from 1 to CountSteck.
  2. Checking for enter (direct or inverted).
  3. Adjusting sensitivity of a single tick, where 1.0 is a barrier reaction for the barrier's internal optimization: minimum (MinPips), change step ( StepPips) and maximum (MaxPips).

The internal optimizer follows the mentioned principle and selects the settings that yielded the best results entering the market and working there till the instruction on the new internal reoptimization ( ReOptimization) is received. During the first configuration of the tick history, the EA does not enter the market till the database is filled. During the next reoptimization cycle, there are no delays, since the database is updated online and is always relevant.

During the second stage, the EA enters the market using the internal optimizer's settings and the stack data. TP and SL are used to secure the position, though they may be especially important with some settings.

Settings

  • TypeFilling - sets order filling type.
  • Magic - sets the magic number.
  • Lot - sets lot size for market entry (the priority uis higher than that of Risk).
  • Risk - lot calculation depending on the deposit.
  • Spread - spread limit (no entries above this).
  • TP - Take Profit.
  • SL - Stop Loss.
  • CountSteck - the depth of the tick stack (maximum is 9).
  • Pips - tick impulse value.
  • LimitOrder - limit in the number of orders (if you increase the number twice, you should also reduce risk by 2 times).
  • MinClose - minimum profit to close by a signal (% of deposit).
  • OnChanel - trading in a channel or following the trend. Example (trend): if the impulse is buy, a buy order is opened. Channel: if the impulse is buy, a sell order is opened.
  • DrawDown - maximum allowable drawdown, which being reached orders are closed (% of deposit).
  • HourLimit - limit trading in specified hour. Set to -1 (disables limit).
  • MinLimit - limiting trading in the specified minutes of the specified hour. Set to -1 (disables limit).
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Gennady Sergienko
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Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
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Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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5 (3)
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Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Only 5 Copies of 10 Left  for 745$   Next Price 1990 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart. The Algorithm easily passes verification based on Real Qu
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Andriy Sydoruk
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Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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Konstantin Bochkarev
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Konstantin Bochkarev 2019.08.29 09:05 
 

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chup777
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chup777 2019.08.11 17:48 
 

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