Trading Way Panel

This panel was created to help traders, both beginners and professionals, in trading.


Main functions:


Signals about potential market reversals on all time frames
Notifies 5 minutes before news release
Notifies about the intersection of trading sessions in 5 minutes
Sends notifications to email, phone or terminal
Calculates for each instrument resistance and support lines during the day
Does not allow to exceed the risks on each instrument when averaging (calculates the optimal average value for each instrument in real time and says the number of points until the next averaging)
Easily customizable risk management from the deposit for each trade with automatic lot calculation
Built-in trailing system that takes a trade to breakeven and pulls profit in the direction of movement
Describes for each instrument the amount in percent, how much has passed per day. It also shows how much relatively in percentage and points you have earned on this instrument from the deposit
Convenient hot buttons for mass closing orders and placing pending orders
Automatic calculation of the breakeven or zero point for all trades on a particular instrument
To work with the server, you need to add "http://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the list of allowed URLs (Main menu -> Tools -> Settings, Expert Advisors tab)
