Real Super Trend ORM

5

The ORM indicator is very effective in identifying changing trends, breakouts, and trading opportunities in Forex, Stocks, and commodities. It gives at a glance a clear picture of the marked.

ORM makes it easy to see the beginning of a trend, the end of a trend, and when there is a consolidation period. ORM identifies three groups of traders: The blue belt is the day traders, the green belt is the swing traders, the red belt is traders that hold their position for a longer period of time. When these three groups are in agreement with each other you have a trend direction. It can also be used to finding support and resistance areas as well as order blocks. The thickness of the belts also shows the strength of the trend

The ORM indicator does not use candlesticks and bar charts but price flow to give an accurate picture of the marked ( Go to properties and change the color of candlesticks, bar chart to the background color of the chart)

Reviews 3
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2021.09.04 16:13 
 

candlestick color does not work..

as happens many times one figures out over time how best to use an indicator... with better instructions on how to use this would happen sooner.. I am readjusting my rating.. its actually very good.It just takes time to figure out how to use it best

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Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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amr ezzat
32
amr ezzat 2021.10.08 00:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hassan Amundsen
1149
Reply from developer Hassan Amundsen 2021.10.11 14:28
Thank you for your comment.
Саша Петрухин
106
Саша Петрухин 2021.09.23 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hassan Amundsen
1149
Reply from developer Hassan Amundsen 2021.10.11 14:29
Thank you.
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2021.09.04 16:13 
 

candlestick color does not work..

as happens many times one figures out over time how best to use an indicator... with better instructions on how to use this would happen sooner.. I am readjusting my rating.. its actually very good.It just takes time to figure out how to use it best

Hassan Amundsen
1149
Reply from developer Hassan Amundsen 2021.10.11 14:31
There is no candlesticks on the ORM indicator.
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