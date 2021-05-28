Real Super Trend ORM

The ORM indicator is very effective in identifying changing trends, breakouts, and trading opportunities in Forex, Stocks, and commodities. It gives at a glance a clear picture of the marked.

ORM makes it easy to see the beginning of a trend, the end of a trend, and when there is a consolidation period. ORM identifies three groups of traders: The blue belt is the day traders, the green belt is the swing traders, the red belt is traders that hold their position for a longer period of time. When these three groups are in agreement with each other you have a trend direction. It can also be used to finding support and resistance areas as well as order blocks. The thickness of the belts also shows the strength of the trend

The ORM indicator does not use candlesticks and bar charts but price flow to give an accurate picture of the marked ( Go to properties and change the color of candlesticks, bar chart to the background color of the chart)