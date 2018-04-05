Range Breakout Advance

==> User is allowed to go through multiple setting parameters

==> This is an range breakout expert adviser. ==> Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,GBPCAD,NZDCAD

==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System.

==> This will allow user to user 3 Type of Trailing Stop Loss



==> Other Improvements are coming soon

==> happy trading happy investing...!

==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custom logic.

Selling this EA at 70% Discount For The Short Period Of Time Only.

Price Will Be Increased Very Soon.

Hurry Up.