Range Breakout Advance
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
==> This is an range breakout expert adviser.
==> Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,GBPCAD,NZDCAD
==> User is allowed to go through multiple setting parameters
==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System.
==> This will allow user to user 3 Type of Trailing Stop Loss
==> Other Improvements are coming soon
==> happy trading happy investing...!
==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custom logic.
Selling this EA at 70% Discount For The Short Period Of Time Only.
Price Will Be Increased Very Soon.
Hurry Up.