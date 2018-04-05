Range Breakout Advance

==> This is an range breakout expert adviser.

==> Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,GBPCAD,NZDCAD

==> User is allowed to go through multiple setting parameters

==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System.

==>  This will allow user to user 3 Type of Trailing Stop Loss

==> Other Improvements are coming soon 

==>  happy trading happy investing...!

==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custom logic.

Selling this EA at 70% Discount For The Short Period Of Time Only.

Price Will Be Increased Very Soon.
Hurry Up.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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==> This is an range breakout expert adviser. ==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System. ==>   Feel Free to comment additional sent requirement in comment to be added in next version. ==>    This EA will close all trading with in 24 Hours no matter what is outcome. ==>   You can setup target and stop loss in money or in multiple of price range factor.  ==>    Both are useful depending up on asset behavior ==> Other Improvements
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