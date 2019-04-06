Trend Channel
- Indicators
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Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Implementation of the channel on the MetaTrader 4, with real image of the lines.
The channel itself consists of two lines, equally spaced from above and below from the trend line. The indicator is not redrawn and not late. The principle of operation of the indicator is that, when placed on the chart, automatically determine the current state of the market, analyze historical data, based on historical data and display the trader directions to further actions.