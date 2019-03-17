Profit30 Lite Free

4.5

Profit30 Lite Free

The Profit30 Lite Free Expert Adviser, uses 7 different 'price action style' system on the EURUSD pair, on the M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes.Best optimized perform in H1 chart

The EURUSD pair offers in general the best performance in the major part of the Profit30 EAs.  In this EA, a selection of Profit30 systems has been rewritten and configured explicitly for get the best performance in the EURUSD pair.

The EURUSD pair offers in general the best broker execution conditions, with the best spread and without important slippage.

This Free Edition Only Sell orders are available.Purchase Full Edition of Profit30 for both Sell and Buy orders.

Don't use any kind of martingale, grid or hedge.

Is very lightweight in CPU / RAM resources. Only launches once at the beginning of the bar.

Is very easy to setup and don't require any extra supervision, can be connected 24x7. It can be used by newbies.

Try Back Test  and Try on Demo Account and execute on Real Account.

Note:If you earn from this Free EA -Don't forget poors and needy near you.

Reviews 2
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.02.24 05:45 
 

Buen trabajo, Gracias.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.26 14:45 
 

Good job.

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5 (2)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
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Experts
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Overview This is a multi-strategy trading robot compatible with  netting mode. It combines technical indicators to generate trade signals and features a real-time dashboard for monitoring. Core Features Signal Integration System : Primary and secondary signal selection from 4 strategies: ATR Volatility Breakout Fibonacci Retracement Moving Average Crossover RSI Divergence Trade execution requires primary + secondary signal confirmation Risk Management : Percentage-based risk per trade (1% defau
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Nissar Ahmed
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Strategy Description: Vanigan EA This expert advisor implements a sophisticated trading strategy centered around the Super trend indicator, enhanced with multiple filters and risk management protocols. Here's a comprehensive breakdown: Core Components Supertrend Indicator : Calculates dynamic support/resistance levels using ATR (Average True Range) Generates signals when price crosses the supertrend line Uses trend continuation logic for entries during established trends Triple-Filter System : T
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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.02.24 05:45 
 

Buen trabajo, Gracias.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.26 14:45 
 

Good job.

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