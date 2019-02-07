Profit30

1

The Profit30 Expert Adviser, uses 7 different 'price action style' system on the EURUSD pair, on the M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes.Best optimized perform in m30 chart

The EURUSD pair offers in general the best performance in the major part of the Profit30 EAs.  In this EA, a selection of Profit30 systems has been rewritten and configured explicitly for get the best performance in the EURUSD pair.

The EURUSD pair offers in general the best broker execution conditions, with the best spread and without important slippage.

Don't use any kind of martingale, grid or hedge.

Is very lightweight in CPU / RAM resources. Only launches once at the beginning of the bar.

Is very easy to setup and don't require any extra supervision, can be connected 24x7. It can be used by newbies.

Try Back Test  and Try on Demo Account and execute on Real Account.


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Ferry Smit
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Ferry Smit 2025.10.20 08:33 
 

In one night I lost all my money in my demo account.

Nissar Ahmed
1936
Reply from developer Nissar Ahmed 2025.10.21 03:24
use proper lot size according to your capital risking optimum percentage. A popular say is there - "Rome is not Build in a Day" - This formula is very much useful to the traders for doing aggressive value trades.
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