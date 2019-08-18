Gold30

The Gold30 Expert Adviser, uses simple moving average crossover  system on the XAU/USD pair.Best optimized perform in H1 chart.

Don't use any kind of martingale, grid or hedge.

Is very lightweight in CPU / RAM resources. Only launches once at the beginning of the bar.

Is very easy to setup and don't require any extra supervision, can be connected 24x7. It can be used by newbies.

Try Back Test  and Try on Demo Account and execute on Real Account.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Nissar Ahmed
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1 (1)
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The Profit30 Expert Adviser, uses 7 different 'price action style' system on the EURUSD pair, on the M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes.Best optimized perform in m30 chart The EURUSD pair offers in general the best performance in the major part of the Profit30 EAs.  In this EA, a selection of Profit30 systems has been rewritten and configured explicitly for get the best performance in the EURUSD pair. The EURUSD pair offers in general the best broker execution conditions, with the best spread and witho
Vanigan Gold pro Mt4
Nissar Ahmed
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VANIGAN GOLD PRO MT4 - Professional Summary Overview Advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor combining multi-timeframe technical analysis with comprehensive risk management for professional forex and commodity trading. Key Features Smart Trading : EMA + RSI + Bollinger Bands signal generation Risk Management : Dynamic position sizing with margin protection Account Safety : Multi-layered protection with drawdown limits Professional Tools : News filter, session control, trailing stops
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Nissar Ahmed
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Handy514
Nissar Ahmed
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Overview This is a multi-strategy trading robot compatible with  netting mode. It combines technical indicators to generate trade signals and features a real-time dashboard for monitoring. Core Features Signal Integration System : Primary and secondary signal selection from 4 strategies: ATR Volatility Breakout Fibonacci Retracement Moving Average Crossover RSI Divergence Trade execution requires primary + secondary signal confirmation Risk Management : Percentage-based risk per trade (1% defau
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Nissar Ahmed
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