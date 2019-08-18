The Gold30 Expert Adviser, uses simple moving average crossover system on the XAU/USD pair.Best optimized perform in H1 chart.



Don't use any kind of martingale, grid or hedge.

Is very lightweight in CPU / RAM resources. Only launches once at the beginning of the bar.



Is very easy to setup and don't require any extra supervision, can be connected 24x7. It can be used by newbies.

Try Back Test and Try on Demo Account and execute on Real Account.



