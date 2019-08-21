PZ Stop And Reverse EA MT4

This EA recovers losing trades using a sequential and controlled martingale: it places consecutive trades with increasing lot sizes until the initial trade is recovered, plus a small profit. It offers a complete hassle-free trading framework, from managing initial trades to recovery. Please note that the EA implements a martingale, which means that it takes balance losses that are recovered later.

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Features

Easy to use and supervise



Trade easily using chart buttons



Controlled and pre-calculated risk exposure

Implements many automated entry strategies

It is able to trade using custom indicators

All orders are placed with a stop-loss

Trades micro accounts from $1,000

Filter trading by forex sessions

NFA/FIFO compliant





How to get started

Load the EA to any chart and timeframe Edit the settings until the risk is acceptable Start a trade using the chart buttons or... Enable an entry strategy from inputs Let the EA handle the trade and book a profit Repeat!

The recovery will fail in a minority of cases. If it fails, it incurrs into a calculated loss.





Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the buy or sell buttons

Never force a buy and sell at the same time. Take one initial trade per symbol

If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the martingale

You can change the martingale behavior on the fly at any time

If possible, trade from a fixed spread account



Technical Information

The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at bar closing

The EA uses pending orders, connection lag should not be an issue



The EA won't trade live if there is risk of a margin call with current settings

However, the EA will trade in the tester with any settings, regardless of risk

The EA trades a manual lot size: the tester won't reflect compounding profits

The session filters are implemented in GMT time and only apply to automated entries

The EA will have just one open trade at any given time, and one pending order





Input Parameters

Lotsize: Lot size of the initial trade.

Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.



Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.



Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.



Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.



Take Profit: Take-profit for the first trade.



Entry Strategy: The EA implements a some automated entry strategies to facilitate backtesting. Options are: CCI, ADX, RSI, Bollinger Bands, AC, AO, Alligator, MACD, PSAR, RVI, Stochastic, Heiken Ashi, Turtle Trading, Breakouts, Buy Constantly and Sell Constantly.

Trades: Max amount of trades to place during the recovery process.



Zone: Distance in pips between the current order and the next order in the martingale.



Trade Asian Session: Enable auto-trading during asian session.



Trade European Session: Enable auto-trading during europe session.

Trade American Session: Enable auto-trading during american session.

Magic Number: The EA uses the magic number to identify its trades.



Custom Comment: Enter your custom comment for all trades here.





Support and questions



The purpose of this EA is not to be profitable by itself, but to avoid preventable losses within the limits of the account free margin.

Use the helpdesk for questions or timely support. Write an email to: help [at] pointzero-trading.com.





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.