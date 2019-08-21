PZ Stop And Reverse EA MT4

This EA recovers losing trades using a sequential and controlled martingale: it places consecutive trades with increasing lot sizes until the initial trade is recovered, plus a small profit. It offers a complete hassle-free trading framework, from managing initial trades to recovery. Please note that the EA implements a martingale, which means that it takes balance losses that are recovered later.

[ User Guide | Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

Features

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • Trade easily using chart buttons
  • Controlled and pre-calculated risk exposure
  • Implements many automated entry strategies
  • It is able to trade using custom indicators
  • All orders are placed with a stop-loss
  • Trades micro accounts from $1,000
  • Filter trading by forex sessions
  • NFA/FIFO compliant


    How to get started

    1. Load the EA to any chart and timeframe
    2. Edit the settings until the risk is acceptable
    3. Start a trade using the chart buttons or...
    4. Enable an entry strategy from inputs
    5. Let the EA handle the trade and book a profit
    6. Repeat!
    The recovery will fail in a minority of cases. If it fails, it incurrs into a calculated loss.

      Usage Tips

      • Load the EA and trade using the buy or sell buttons
      • Never force a buy and sell at the same time. Take one initial trade per symbol
      • If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
      • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
      • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
      • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
      • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
      • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the martingale
      • You can change the martingale behavior on the fly at any time
      • If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
        The purpose of this EA is not to be profitable by itself, but to avoid preventable losses within the limits of the account free margin.

        Technical Information

        • The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at bar closing
        • The EA uses pending orders, connection lag should not be an issue
        • The EA won't trade live if there is risk of a margin call with current settings
        • However, the EA will trade in the tester with any settings, regardless of risk
        • The EA trades a manual lot size: the tester won't reflect compounding profits
        • The session filters are implemented in GMT time and only apply to automated entries
        • The EA will have just one open trade at any given time, and one pending order

        Input Parameters

        • Lotsize: Lot size of the initial trade.
        • Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.
        • Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.
        • Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.
        • Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.
        • Take Profit: Take-profit for the first trade.
        • Entry Strategy: The EA implements a some automated entry strategies to facilitate backtesting. Options are: CCI, ADX, RSI, Bollinger Bands, AC, AO, Alligator, MACD, PSAR, RVI, Stochastic, Heiken Ashi, Turtle Trading, Breakouts, Buy Constantly and Sell Constantly.
        • Trades: Max amount of trades to place during the recovery process.
        • Zone: Distance in pips between the current order and the next order in the martingale.
        • Trade Asian Session: Enable auto-trading during asian session.
        • Trade European Session: Enable auto-trading during europe session.
        • Trade American Session: Enable auto-trading during american session.
        • Magic Number: The EA uses the magic number to identify its trades.
        • Custom Comment: Enter your custom comment for all trades here.

          Support and questions

          Use the helpdesk for questions or timely support. Write an email to: help [at] pointzero-trading.com.

          Author

          Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
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