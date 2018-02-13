StepUp Martingale EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor developed for Forex trading.

Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and irrespective of spread.

The EA unsupervised during news release and other market condition.

Even during interruption of trade due to VPS reset, network issue, etc., the EA will always detect open orders once these conditions are rectified.

The EA always uses Take Profit hence it is less sensitive to the speed of a broker.

Preferred currency pair is NZDUSD however it can also be used on other currency pairs with maximum optimization.

The recommended minimum account balance: $50 (Micro) or $5000 (Standard) Balance, Starting Lot Size - 0.01, Leverage - 1:500

History Of Trade On Real Accounts:





Parameters

Broker Digits - To define broker digits.

- To define broker digits. Start Money - To set starting balance of Account.

- To set starting balance of Account. Start Lot - trade volume.

- trade volume. Take Profit - expected profit (pips).

- expected profit (pips). Stop Loss - expected loss (pips).

- expected loss (pips). Distance to New Order - interval between old and new order.

- interval between old and new order. Lot Multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders.

- multiplier for subsequent orders. Max Loss% to Close All - maximum allowable draw down before closing all orders.

- maximum allowable draw down before closing all orders. Magic Number - unique number of the Expert Advisor's orders (any number). The EA uses an extra Magic Number equal to "Magic Number+1".

- unique number of the Expert Advisor's orders (any number). The EA uses an extra Magic Number equal to "Magic Number+1". Lot Growing % - lot growth after 100% growth in balance.

- lot growth after 100% growth in balance. Slippage - maximum allowed slippage (pips).

- maximum allowed slippage (pips). Equity % Alert - To define critical Equity level.

- To define critical Equity level. Notification - To receive notification once critical equity is reached.

Email: you should write your email address in MetaTrader 4 -> Options -> Email. Push: you should write your MetaQuotes ID in MetaTrader 4 -> Options -> Notifications. Sound Alert

Close Button Position - To change "Close All" button position on the chart.

There are three different types of notifications when Equity level reaches the chosen percentage.The MT4 Alert Message will display in MetaTrader 4 window and is not related to Notification setting.

For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.

Good Luck.