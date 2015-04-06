Zenithor Expert

  • Zenithor Expert
  • Working best with GOLD - M5
  • Require minimal 100-200$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)

    • ---------------------------------------------------------
    This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.

Indicators and Concepts

  1. Rate of Change (ROC):

    • ROC is a momentum indicator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed and direction of price movements, signaling potential trend reversals or continuations.

  2. Bearish and Bullish Fractals:

    • Fractals are chart patterns that identify potential reversal points. A bearish fractal consists of a high point with two lower highs on each side, while a bullish fractal consists of a low point with two higher lows on each side. These patterns help traders identify possible turning points in the market.

  3. Average Directional Index (ADX):

    • ADX measures the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction. High ADX values indicate a strong trend, while low values suggest a weak trend or range-bound market. ADX is often used to confirm the presence and strength of a trend.

  4. Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch):

    • The Stochastic Oscillator compares the closing price to the range of prices over a specific period. It ranges from 0 to 100, with readings above 80 indicating overbought conditions and below 20 indicating oversold conditions. It helps identify potential market reversals and momentum.

  5. SuperTrend:

    • SuperTrend is a trend-following indicator that uses ATR and a multiplier to plot dynamic support and resistance levels. It provides buy and sell signals based on the direction of the trend, helping traders identify potential entry and exit points.
Trade Style

  1. Stop Order with Heiken Ashi:

    • A stop order is used to enter or exit a trade when a specified price level is reached. Heiken Ashi candlesticks smooth out price action to highlight the overall trend direction. This technique can help confirm trade entries and exits by reducing noise and false signals.

  2. Stop Loss (SL) by Percentage:

    • The stop-loss is set as a fixed percentage from the entry price. This approach limits potential losses to a predefined amount, ensuring consistent risk management across trades.

  3. Take Profit (TP) by ATR Coefficient:

    • The take-profit level is determined using a multiple of the ATR, which reflects market volatility. This method sets a dynamic profit target that adjusts to changing market conditions, providing a flexible approach to profit-taking.

  4. Trailing Stop by MTKeltner:

    • MTKeltner is a type of Keltner Channel that adjusts based on volatility, typically using ATR. A trailing stop based on the MTKeltner channel moves with the price, following the channel's upper or lower band. This trailing stop helps lock in profits while allowing the trade to run in favor of the trend, protecting gains as the market moves.



















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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
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4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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